Liberals approve $103.7 million for BC homeowners to switch to heat pumps

The federal cabinet has greenlit a $103.7 million subsidy program for homeowners in BC who opt to switch from natural gas furnaces to electric heat pumps. Blacklock's Reporter says the initiative, part of the Clean B.C. Better Homes program, is to try and reduce carbon emissions and enhancing energy efficiency in residential properties.Highlighting the benefits of transitioning to electric heat pumps, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault emphasized the potential for substantial savings on home energy bills. "Once you make the switch to get off oil and gas you can save hundreds if not thousands of dollars a year on home energy bills," Guilbeault stated.Furthermore, the subsidy program will facilitate home upgrades such as energy-efficient windows and doors, further enhancing energy conservation and reducing environmental impact.Under the Clean B.C. Better Homes program, homeowners in BC will be eligible for rebates of up to $24,000 to assist with the transition from oil, propane, or natural gas heating systems. While specific terms of the grant program were not detailed, the initiative aims to incentivize the adoption of cleaner heating alternatives across the province.The federal New Democrats welcomed the subsidy program, attributing its implementation to the efforts of the British Columbia NDP government. With 55 seats in the 87-seat legislature, the party advocates for extending similar programs to all Canadians.The subsidy program comes in the wake of the federal cabinet's decision to waive $1 billion in annual carbon tax collections on home heating oil last October, primarily benefiting Atlantic Canada. This move coincides with a 23% increase in the carbon tax.