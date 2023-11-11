Liberals create campaign committee for next federal election

The Federal Liberal Party announced the formation of its campaign committee this week for the next federal election.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, there was no mention of a vote pact with the New Democrats set to continue until 2025, based on “a guiding principle of no surprises.”“We are going to have to be ready,” Tourism Minister Soraya Martinez Ferrada told reporters. “Ready means what? Getting candidates, getting MPs knocking on doors, getting our volunteers, donating money to the party.”Ferrada and MP Terry Duguid (Winnipeg South, MB), parliamentary secretary to the prime minister, were named co-chairs of the Liberal campaign committee. The two will prepare for “the next federal election whenever it arrives,” the party said in a statement.“The objective is to be ready,” said Ferrada. “When it will come is certainly not up to me, but we have to be ready.”Previously, the appointment of party campaign co-chairs has often signalled an impending election. For example, in 2021, the Liberals assembled their campaign committee on April 9, and a snap election was called on August 15 of that year. Similarly, in 2019, the Party announced its committee on January 25, and an election was called on September 11.Ferrada stated there was no doubt the prime minister would lead the party into a fourth campaign.“The Prime Minister is one of the best campaigners I have ever seen in all my life,” said Ferrada. “He knows there is lots of work to do.”“If there is anyone who doubted the prime minister will lead us in the next election, I think this will eliminate that doubt.” “I am convinced he will win the next one and I will be there to help.”The Liberal Party last evening issued a fundraising appeal to donors: “In a minority Parliament, an election can happen at any time,” it said. “When it comes, we’re going to need your help to stop Pierre Poilievre.”The prime minister in 2022 signed a Supply and Confidence Agreement with New Democrats to keep Liberals in power “until Parliament rises in June of 2025” in exchange for the adoption of NDP measures. “The arrangement lasts until Parliament rises in June 2025 allowing four budgets to be presented by the government during this time,” said the Agreement's text. “To ensure coordination on this arrangement, both Parties commit to a guiding principle of ‘no surprises.’”In the upcoming federal election, Canadians will elect members to a 343-seat House of Commons, making it the largest in history. The redistribution process under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act has resulted in the creation of one new seat in BC, Vernon-Lake Country in the Okanagan and three new seats in Alberta, Airdrie-Chestermere, Calgary McKnight and Spruce Grove-Leduc.Toronto will see a reduction in its electoral ridings, with one of its 25 ridings, Scarborough-Agincourt, being eliminated, which Liberal MP Jean Yip currently holds. In Northern Ontario, the representation will also decrease from nine to eight ridings due to changes in constituency boundaries. Suburban Ontario, on the other hand, will gain new ridings in Brampton-Mayfield West, Lake Simcoe-Uxbridge, and Wellington-Halton.