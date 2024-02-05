Liberals dismiss task force memo naming MP Chiu as being targetted by Chinese in 2021 election

China inquiry documents confirm assertions by ex-Conservative MP Kenny Chiu (Steveston-Richmond East, BC) that he was likely targetted by Communist Party agents in the 2021 campaign.“China sought to clandestinely and deceptively influence Canada’s 2021 federal election,” said a censored 2021 memo Threats To The Canadian Federal Election. The document was released February 1 by the Commission on Foreign Interference and covered by Blacklock's Reporter.Liberal MPs had previously ridiculed Chiu’s story as a “Trump-like tactic to question election results," but the memo identified Chiu by name. The document was prepared by a federal Task Force monitoring suspected breaches of the Canada Elections Act. “Canada has observed what may be a Chinese Communist Party information operation that aims to discourage voters from voting for the Conservative Party,” it said.The Task Force “observed online and media activities aimed at discouraging Canadians particularly of Chinese heritage from supporting the Conservative Party of Canada, Party leader Erin O’Toole and particularly former Steveston-Richmond East candidate Kenny Chiu,” it wrote. “While we do not have clear evidence that this online activity was a China-directed foreign interference campaign we have observed indicators of potential coordination between various Canada-based Chinese language news outlets as well as China and Communist Party news outlets.”“The articles claimed that if elected Chiu would pass a ‘foreign power registry Act’ that would designate ‘any individual or group connected with China as a spokesperson of the Chinese government.’” Chiu was to be depicted in a “false or misleading way."Chinese Canadian electors were also mistakenly told the Conservative Party was campaigning to suspend diplomatic relations with China. “Some accounts added commentary such as “Chinese Canadians are scared of the Conservatives’ platform’ and questioned whether ‘Chinese compatriots should support the Conservatives if they use this rhetoric,’” read the Task Force memo.Chiu lost re-election to Liberal Parm Bains by 3,477 votes. Chiu in testimony last May at the House affairs committee said Chinese agents played a role in his loss. “There was a coordinated attack against me and my party,” testified Chiu.“I gave a call to a Canadian Security Intelligence Service contact I had,” said Chiu. “They came to my campaign office and we had a meeting.” Neither Chiu nor the Conservative Party were told of the memo.“My country did not protect me from foreign interference and the attacks I have experienced,” said Chiu. “In a thriving, diverse, multicultural country such as ours it is up to those who are in power to stop the corruption.”Liberal MPs on the House affairs committee dismissed Chiu’s story. “Did you lose by nine percent of the vote?” asked MP Ryan Turnbull (Whitby, Ont.). “The candidate who took the riding won by a margin of nine percent,” replied Chiu.“How many votes do you think were impacted by foreign interference?” asked Turnbull. Chiu replied, “If I could have a camera installed in each and every booth and look at how people voted then I would be able for certain to answer your question."Liberal MP Jennifer O’Connell (Pickering-Uxbridge, ON.) dismissed the allegations as a “Trump-like tactic to question election results.” Questioning election interference was akin to “demonizing democratic institutions,” she said.