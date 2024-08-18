Liberals explore federal firefighting agency

The federal government is considering the creation of a national firefighting agency similar to the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), according to Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan. Sajjan revealed that Canada is exploring options for a more centralized approach to emergency management, says Blacklock's Reporter.“Eventually we have to look at what, for lack of a better word, our Federal Emergency Management Agency at the national level will look like,” Sajjan told reporters. While acknowledging that provinces currently manage natural resources like forests, he emphasized the need for a federal response capability, particularly as the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) are frequently deployed for firefighting duties.“The impacts of climate change had us deploying the Canadian Armed Forces on such a frequent basis it was impacting them,” Sajjan said, expressing concerns about the strain on military resources. He noted that while the U.S. FEMA model works well, Canada is also studying emergency management systems in Australia, Germany, and France to develop a solution tailored to its unique needs.Sajjan’s comments come as provinces and territories continue to operate a mutual aid program through the 1982 Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. However, witnesses at the Commons defence committee have highlighted the need for a more robust federal role in managing wildfires.Alberta Deputy Premier Mike Ellis testified that while the CAF performed admirably when deployed to assist with wildfires last year, their training is not on par with that of professional firefighters. “As much as we love our armed forces, they have very basic training when it comes to firefighting and certainly by no means at the same level as a structural firefighter,” Ellis said. He stressed that relying on the military as a last resort underscores the need for better-prepared communities with comprehensive emergency management systems.Prof. Mike Flannigan, British Columbia Innovation Research Chair at Thompson Rivers University, also advocated for a federal firefighting agency, warning that Canada will face increasing wildfire challenges in the future. “You need an emergency management agency like FEMA,” Flannigan testified. “Whether the Canadian Armed Forces fill that role or someone else, we need to build it.”While the idea of a national emergency response entity is still in the early stages, Sajjan indicated that it is worth exploring.“Down the road, yes, I do see a federal response capability,” he said, adding that the government plans to take the best lessons from FEMA and other international partners to develop a system that works best for Canada.