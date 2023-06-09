Chrystia Freeland Finance committee
MPs passed the half-trillion budget bill by 177 to 146 on Thursday after a five-week filibuster by the Conservatives, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

“We have seen a massive, possibly unprecedented mounting of both public and private debt,” Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said in the Third Reading debate. Poilievre spoke for three hours and 35 minutes and likened deficit spending to a ticking time bomb.

nocows
nocows

Singh and his band of losers will be held accountable next election. He is enjoying Castro's son groveling at his feet, because he knows he will never ever get more attention. What a useless piece of "you know what"!

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

What happens when you run deficits needlessly? You have more money to spend needlessly.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The regime was going to pass it anyways. We are living in dictatorship. Alberta, we dodged a bullet by not electing an NDP government. We would be headed down the same road as the dictatorship in Ottawa, Singh/Trudeau would already be destroying us with the backing of the wicked witch of the west.

thewesternguy
thewesternguy

The conservatives are the only adults in the room, can’t wait for PP to be PM and fix this country!!

