Chrystia Freeland Budget 2023
The federal debt to GDP ratio will increase this year, according to the Parliament Budget Office (PBO), even though Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said it was “a line we will not cross.”

Yves PBO

Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.

“Based on the outlook in Budget 2023, the federal debt to GDP ratio is projected to increase temporarily, remaining above its 2023 level for two years,” analysts wrote in a report Budget 2023 Issues for Parliamentarians.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

There isn't a politician in Canada that keeps their promises (Lib, NDP, CPC, etc). Accordingly, this is outcome is exactly what one should expect.

stem
stem

So typical for the Liberals to run up the debt until the end of their term. That way if they lose the next election they hand off a massive debt to the PCs who will try to clean it up, become unpopular because of it, end up losing the next election to the liberals, and so the endless drama of Canadian politics repeats ad infinitum.

