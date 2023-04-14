The federal debt to GDP ratio will increase this year, according to the Parliament Budget Office (PBO), even though Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said it was “a line we will not cross.”
“Based on the outlook in Budget 2023, the federal debt to GDP ratio is projected to increase temporarily, remaining above its 2023 level for two years,” analysts wrote in a report Budget 2023 Issues for Parliamentarians.
The PBO also complained of a “lack of transparency” regarding unannounced spending plans budgeted at $798 million this year.
“This lack of transparency presents challenges for parliamentarians and the public in scrutinizing the government’s spending plans,” said the PBO.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Freeland, on April 7, 2022, promised the cabinet, as an iron rule of deficit reduction, that it would cut its debt to GDP ratio, then 45%.
It was 30% in 2019.
“This is our fiscal anchor, a line we will not cross,” Freeland said at the time.
“That will ensure our finances remain sustainable for so long as it remains unbreached.”
“We will review and reduce government spending because that is the responsible thing to do,” said Freeland.
Parliament has not balanced a budget since 2007.
In a 2020 testimony at the Senate National Finance committee, Budget Officer Yves Giroux said the cabinet must fix some targets to control spending.
“We have to have targets,” Giroux said.
“The absence of a fiscal anchor can be equated with uncertainty. There is no clear path forward for the government’s finances. That’s a big question mark.”
Giroux said targets “provide a sense of direction, a sense of cohesion” so taxpayers could anticipate future federal policies.
“I’m not advocating for one specific type of fiscal anchor,” said Giroux.
“Regardless of whether it be a balanced budget come hell or high water as we had in the late 1990s or a declining debt to GDP ratio or a certain level of growth in expenditures, but something that can anchor expectations,” Giroux said.
“What is the priority? Where is the government headed in a very general sense? Are we headed for very tight fiscal discipline, or are we headed for mild discipline, or are we headed for no discipline at all?”
Senators at the time expressed alarm overgrowth in the federal debt, now over $1.1 trillion according to Public Accounts.
“We need to have a point of reference because the debt — for Canadians and for senators also — is becoming humongous,” said Sen. Éric Forest (QC).
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
There isn't a politician in Canada that keeps their promises (Lib, NDP, CPC, etc). Accordingly, this is outcome is exactly what one should expect.
So typical for the Liberals to run up the debt until the end of their term. That way if they lose the next election they hand off a massive debt to the PCs who will try to clean it up, become unpopular because of it, end up losing the next election to the liberals, and so the endless drama of Canadian politics repeats ad infinitum.
