Hockey Canada announced that its funding had been restored by the Government of Canada, with immediate effect, because it met the three conditions required by the government to restore funding.
According to TSN and the CBC, Canadian Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge wrote a letter to Hockey Canada board chair Hugh Fraser, stating that the government's funding is not a blank cheque.
“Hockey Canada also must tackle issues regarding safe sport, such as the toxic behaviours, the trivialization of sexual violence and the culture of silence, which has too often made the headlines,” wrote St-Onge.
Hockey Canada released a statement on Sunday, confirming that it had fulfilled three conditions laid out by St-Onge.
These included becoming a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport and the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, committing to more frequent reporting to the federal government and continuing to review and implement the recommendations made by Thomas Cromwell in his independent governance review.
“While I would like to thank Minister St-Onge and the government for their vote of confidence and for their ongoing efforts to prioritize safe sport in Canada, I also wish to stress that we still have work to do to change the culture of our sport,” said Fraser in the statement.
In June 2022, Hockey Canada had its federal funding revoked after details emerged of its handling of an alleged sexual assault committed by members of the 2018 World Junior Championship team in London, ON, after an unidentified woman filed a lawsuit seeking damages from Hockey Canada, the CHL, and unnamed players.
Hockey Canada settled the case quietly in May 2022.
The allegations were never proven in court.
Following the incident, the board of directors of Hockey Canada resigned, and a new group of nine board members, including Fraser, were elected in December to serve a one-year term.
Hockey Canada's recent statement said, “While significant progress has been made … it recognizes and appreciates that there is more work to be done,” noting that the new board had met with St-Onge in March.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.