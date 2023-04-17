Hockey Canada
Courtesy of CBC

Hockey Canada announced that its funding had been restored by the Government of Canada, with immediate effect, because it met the three conditions required by the government to restore funding.

Pascale St-Onge

According to TSN and the CBC, Canadian Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge wrote a letter to Hockey Canada board chair Hugh Fraser, stating that the government's funding is not a blank cheque.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

