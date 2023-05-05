The public interest is best served by a variety of independent news sources. These days it's increasingly offered via the Internet but the old model — such as the newspaper vendor here at London's Paddington Station pictured in 2005 — still exists.
In a move that would make George Orwell roll over in his grave, federal Liberals will be debating whether to provide more subsidies for "approved" media at its policy convention in Ottawa this weekend.
And chances are, it’s going to pass. Liberal conventions are notoriously boozy affairs replete with after hours selfies on the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons. It’s the same one that approved marijuana legalization in 2018.
On the agenda this year is an item sponsored by the BC wing of the party under the guise of “combatting disinformation in Canada.”
It reads: “Whereas the United Nations Secretary-General recognizes disinformation as an “existential risk to humanity."
● Whereas online information sources are the source of most disinformation aimed at and/or available to Canadians.
● Whereas those who produce misinformation seek to undermine trust in people and institutions, including mainstream media and governments.
Whereas one recent poll found 44% Canadians believe much of the information from news organizations is false and 71% believe official government accounts of events are untrustworthy.
● Whereas the demand for information 24/7 has increased the need for programming contemporaneously with the loss of advertising revenue to on-line platforms.
● Whereas to reduce costs, mainstream media no longer employs as many reporters with extensive knowledge of particular subject areas, and fills content with opinion programming rather than news, and
● Whereas the result has devalued mainstream media as a source of news and information.”
There’s more. In the name of “humanity” BE IT RESOLVED the Liberal Party of Canada:
● Request the government provide additional public funds to support advertisement-free news and information reporting by Canadian media through an arm’s-length non-partisan mechanism.
● Request the government explore options to hold on-line information services accountable for the veracity of material published on their platforms and to limit publication only to material whose sources can be traced.
It’s not exactly clear what constitutes “advertisement-free news and information reporting” considering there are none. Even the CBC doesn’t qualify under that broad definition, although it’s probably reasonable to assume it will see additional funding.
It’s not exactly new. Small town rural weeklies and periodicals qualified for mailing rebates for decades. Many would go under without them.
But the number, and amount of funding, has grown exponentially in the past two decades.
In 2021 the federal government offered mainstream media $595 million, mostly in the form of tax credits, to subsidize journalist salaries, in addition to a billion dollar subsidy for the CBC.
During the pandemic, some estimates suggest the feds paid for up to 75% of reporters’ wages at the big newspapers some — but not all — Canadians read daily, including Macleans, select Postmedia publications (including the Calgary Sun and Herald) and The Walrus.
That’s on top of the $50 million Local Journalism Initiative, the $10 million Special Measures for Journalism top up and the $60 million pandemic Emergency Support Fund.
This despite, the fact that Postmedia told shareholders in 2021 that “subsidies are for ‘welfare slackers’, but insisted ‘government support’ is central to its business model.
And these all pale to the Canada Media Fund, which shells out $750 million annually to the cable television industry, which not only supports made-in-Canada TV series, but video games. Its roots go back as far as 1995.
And then there’s the infamous CanCon radio laws, implemented under the prime minister’s father, that subsidized those great Canadian musical icons such as Anne Murray, BTO and Rush. Bryan Adams was disqualified because his songwriting partner, Jim Valence, was American.
In April, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre succeeded in having the CBC labelled “government funded” media — in whole and later in part — by Twitter.
Speaking before he became CPC leader: “Canadians' trust in the news media has reached an all-time low. And when we look at … coverage of these issues, it's easy to understand why.”
Although it is eligible, Western Standard doesn’t receive government funding of any kind and doesn’t solicit it. Nor would it accept it.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
