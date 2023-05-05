Newspaper seller

The public interest is best served by a variety of independent news sources. These days it's increasingly offered via the Internet but the old model — such as the newspaper vendor here at London's Paddington Station pictured in 2005 — still exists.

 Kurt Forstner Wiki Commons

In a move that would make George Orwell roll over in his grave, federal Liberals will be debating whether to provide more subsidies for "approved" media at its policy convention in Ottawa this weekend.

And chances are, it’s going to pass. Liberal conventions are notoriously boozy affairs replete with after hours selfies on the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons. It’s the same one that approved marijuana legalization in 2018.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.