Federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is vowing more resources for reporters if Google and Meta follow through with threats to block Canadian newsfeeds from their sites in response to Bill C-18, which became law last week.
On Tuesday the Canadian Press reported the minister had “constructive, but tough” conversations with Google regarding implications of the Online News Act which would charge social media giants for news content they repost or share on their sites.
The bill cleared the Senate last week to become law. Immediately after it passed, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, announced it would remove Canadian news from its site by the end of the year.
“We have repeatedly shared that in order to comply with Bill C-18 … content from news outlets, including news publishers and broadcasters, will no longer be available to people accessing our platforms in Canada,” Meta said in a statement.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Google would follow suit. The feds are presently working on an implementation plan to sort out the details about how it will work, which will take about six months to complete.
It’s all part of the federal government’s $600 million media bailout package which it says aims to preserve “a strong, independent and free press” which is “fundamental to our democracy,” Rodriguez tweeted last week.
“The Online News Act will help make sure tech giants negotiate fair and equitable deals with news organizations,” he added.
Rodriguez didn’t specify exactly what resources were to be made available to news outlets — apart from more taxpayer dollars — but reportedly said “every option is on the table.”
The Western Standard does not accept any government bailout money, even though it qualifies for it.
(2) comments
Please don't take $200 billion from the Ukraine budget slush fund to support another fascist scheme.
And there it is. more money for the propaganda arm of the feds.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.