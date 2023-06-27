Pablo Rodriguez

Courtesy CBC

 By Dave Naylor

Federal Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez is vowing more resources for reporters if Google and Meta follow through with threats to block Canadian newsfeeds from their sites in response to Bill C-18, which became law last week.

On Tuesday the Canadian Press reported the minister had “constructive, but tough” conversations with Google regarding implications of the Online News Act which would charge social media giants for news content they repost or share on their sites.

(2) comments

guest1019
guest1019

Please don't take $200 billion from the Ukraine budget slush fund to support another fascist scheme.

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

And there it is. more money for the propaganda arm of the feds.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.