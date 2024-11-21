Liberals want to tack on $24.8 billion in ‘important’ spending before Christmas

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are pushing to increase federal spending by nearly $25 billion, including millions allocated to host the World Cup in soccer and fuel the war in Ukraine.Further proposed spending includes millions to go toward “supporting diverse journalism,” sponsoring the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), advertizing for the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and “combatting islamophobia," per Blacklock’s Reporter.The Liberals hope to pass the budget before Christmas, with more spending expected in the new year..‘$1B A WEEK’: Tory senators say Freeland has 'lost control' of federal spending after $2.13 trillion debt ceiling increase.Cabinet proposes to spend $46 million this winter on preparations to host soccer’s 2026 World Cup with more funding due next year.The figure is among millions in discretionary spending buried in budget bills that Government House Leader Karina Gould described as essential for Canadians.“We are committed to delivering on important legislation, important programs and important policies for Canadians,” Gould told reporters.“We understand this is a really tough time for a lot of families and a lot of people across Canada and we want to be able to deliver on the programs and the policies that are going to make a meaningful difference in their lives.”An Opposition filibuster now in its eighth week has blocked passage of all money bills. “Conservative Members of Parliament do not want to do this,” said Gould.“They are making a mockery of this place and disrespecting Canadians.”.15% CUTS: Chamber of Commerce wants Chretien-era austerity cutbacks on federal spending.Cabinet seeks passage by Christmas of Supplementary Estimates (B) worth $24.8 billion in new spending. Gould said there was no time to waste.“It’s time for Conservatives to leave these partisan games behind so we can get back to working for Canadians,” she said.Documents show the proposed spending includes $46 million “to support the hosting of the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026,” according to a budget line item.The Federation Internationale de Football Association described the event as “pivotal in developing a lasting legacy for the future.”.CTF calls for immediate cut in federal spending as report shows deficit ballooning to $48.5B.Other Supplementary Estimates (B) spending includes $25 million for poultry and egg farmers, $19.6 million “to support local and diverse journalism,” $5.5 million for TIFF and $4.5 million for advertising by the CRA.The budget bills also provide $1.7 million for paid parking by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, $1.2 million for cabinet’s Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia and $525,000 to commemorate the Canada-Korea Year of Cultural Exchanges.House Leader Gould called Supplementary Estimates (B) necessary, pointing to line items like $400 million in new foreign aid for Ukraine.“We just passed the 1,000-day mark in Ukraine for the terrible, horrible, illegal war that Russia is waging,” said Gould.“We’re seeing now more than ever they need support. These are things that matter to Canadians and that are important to Canadians.”Conservative MPs have filibustered proceedings until cabinet complies with a June 10 House order mandating disclosure of records on inside dealing in corporate subsidies. No government bill has been debated or passed in the Commons since September 26.