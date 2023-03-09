A 12-year-old Manitoba girl is facing numerous charges after allegedly taking a stolen truck on a wild joyride.
Her female accomplice, aged 11, is too young to be charged.
It all started when Thompson RCMP received a call early Tuesday afternoon about the theft of a vehicle left running in a driveway.
In between, one person received minor injuries and there was chaos on the roads.
The truck first got stuck in a snowbank in the northern Manitoba city, RCMP said in a press release.
After someone stopped to help, the driver of the stolen truck took off — not before sideswiping the Good Samaritan’s vehicle and causing minor injuries to a passenger inside.
RCMP received numerous calls from residents about an erratic driver and were notified a vehicle matching the truck’s description was stuck on the shoulder of Highway 6. It managed to get out.
An officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
The driver refused to stop and drove away at a high speed nearly colliding with other motorists, heading towards the city.
“At that time the decision was made to stop pursuing due to the dangerous driving and risk to public safety,” said RCMP.
Officers finally located the vehicle stuck in the snow again.
Two females were arrested.
The 12-year-old faces serious charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, fleeing from police, possessing property obtained by crime, and theft of a motor vehicle.
Thompson RCMP continue to investigate.
Senior Columnist (Manitoba)
Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
