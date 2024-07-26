LIVE BLOG: Paris kicks off Games with most unusual ceremony in Olympic history

Western Standard reporter Jen Hodgson will be following the ceremony live. Follow along for up-to-the-minute updates on the athletes, performers, and dignitaries spotted at the event, including who will be carrying the Olympic flag and lighting the flame. .Chicks on sticks! Ladies on stilts above the bridge..Macron nervously looks about in case Marine Le Pen makes an appearance. .The parade wouldn't be complete without a man dancing in a dress. .Interesting that China is right on Canada's heels. Of course, the parade is in alphabetical order..The millions of Canadian taxpayers dollars spent in keeping with the CBC's mandate to cover important Canadian cultural events, we are now on commercial break. .Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not go to Paris to attend the 2024 Games, as he is currently on vacation in Tofino, BC, with independent journalist Keean Bexte. .Canada's track star Andre De Grasse at the front of the line of Canadian athletes, hoisting the Canadian flag. .Spotted! Team Canada floats down the Seine. .The country of Bhutan, with only three athletes competing in Paris 2024, went by on a small boat dwarfed by some of the other substantial vessels..Each country has their own theme. Some very unique costumes were spotted. .The one and only Lady Gaga opens the show with the first performance of the parade that includes 94 barges and 70,000 athletes over the span of four hours. .Canadian athletes join the procession, speaking to CBC about their enthusiasm for participating in Paris 2024. .The Olympic flame opens the event..And here we go on the River Seine!.The opening ceremony kicks off at 11:30 MT. .The Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony will still go on, despite a massive arson attack on France’s high-speed railway network Friday morning. Transport hubs in France have been shut down to minimize security risks during the opening hours of the Games. Charles de Gaulle Airport, along with two smaller airports, is now closed, after its last flight from Edinburgh landed at 5:10 p.m. local time. .The 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony kicks off Friday, with rap legend Snoop Dogg carrying the flame through the Paris streets as the Games’ final torch bearer.Snoop, a Games special correspondent, will provide commentary throughout the 10-day Olympic competition. The opening ceremony starts Friday morning at 11:30 a.m. MT and — for the first time ever — the ceremony will be held, not in a stadium, but outdoors on the Seine, the major river flowing through the heart of Paris.Western Standard reporter Jen Hodgson will be following the ceremony live. Follow along for up-to-the-minute updates on the athletes, performers, and dignitaries spotted at the event, including who will be carrying the Olympic flag and lighting the flame. . The Opening Ceremony will feature a parade of 10,500 Olympic athletes and boats representing each of the 206 competing nations. The six-km route starts at the Austerlitz Bridge and will end at the Trocadéro, across from the Eiffel Tower. There, President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a speech and the Olympic cauldron will be lit, signalling the opening of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. According to a report from Le Parisien, the show's musical lineup has been confirmed to include Céline Dion, Lady Gaga and Aya Nakamura. The performance would mark Quebec native Dion's first since her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in 2022.. The Olympic torch spent 12 days in Greece before its procession to France, where the first to receive it upon entering the country was 2012 gold medalist Florent Manaudou, who won the men’s 50-meter freestyle at the London Games.Snoop had earlier promised to be on his “best behaviour” for the “prestigious” Olympic Games in France. “I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect. I would have never dreamed of nothing like this,” said Snoop ahead of the event, per USA Today. “I’m going to be on my best behavior. I’m going to be on my best athleticism. I’ll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is.”