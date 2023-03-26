The co-founder of Democracy Watch says the House of Commons ethics committee should think twice before raising the amounts of freebies MPs can get from lobbyists.
For weeks, Duff Conacher stridently opposedan update to the Lobbyists’ Codeof Conduct proposed byCommissioner of Lobbying Nancy Belanger. As the Western Standardreported March 5, Conacher believes they will leave MPs more prone to undue influence from lobbyists.
Now Belanger is considering backtracking on something Conacher believes she had right. Belanger proposed a $40 limit on gifts or hospitality a lobbyist could offer a Member of Parliament on any one occasion, and an $80 limit on the year for each category, leading to an overall limit of $160.
In a March 3 letter to MP John Brassard, chair of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics, Belanger said some lobbyists complained the limit was too low, leading her to contemplate looser rules.
“I am considering increasing the annual limit for hospitality from $80 to $100 to provide lobbyists with greater flexibility to offer reasonable receptions and still allow them to offer hospitality on a smaller scale to public office holders. In raising this potential change, I would note that increasing the annual limit to $100 would align the updated rule on hospitality with the annual limit on gift-giving set out in British Columbia’s Lobbyists Transparency Act and Lobbyists Transparency Regulation,” Belanger wrote.
“Please note that, even if I were to adopt this change, I would continue to maintain a low-value limit of $40 for each instance of permitted hospitality.”
In a March 21 letter to the committee, Conacher argued against raising the limits.
“The ethics commissioner currently prohibits MPs from receiving gifts or hospitality from any lobbyist that is worth more than those amounts because even small gifts have been proven by psychological studies to influence decisions. Also in fact, in Ottawa and across Canada (except in some remote areas), catered receptions and meal events cost only $17-$40 per person on average, and coffee meetings only $10,” Conacher wrote.
“As well, MP salaries are in the top 5% in Canada, and they are given expense accounts to cover the cost of almost all their hospitality expenses, so they can simply pay themselves to go to receptions and other events held by lobbyists.”
Conacher referenced a summary made by Democracy Watch that outlined clinical studies that showed even small donations influenced people.
“Clinical studies worldwide in many countries and cultures have all shown that the most effective way to influence someone’s decisions is to give them a gift or do them a favour — even small gifts and favours have influence, and larger gifts and favours have more influence,” the summary stated.
“The gift or favour creates an subconscious feeling in the person receiving it to be biased in favour of the person or entity that gave the gift or favour, to feel like they should do something for the person or entity in return. The technical term for this favour-trading is called ‘reciprocation’.”
Conacher said he's far more concerned with proposed changes that would allow people to lobby the government only a year or two after helping them get elected instead of four years as it is today.
“The gift/hospitality issue is far from the most important issue with the proposed changes,” Conacher told the Western Standard by email.
“If giving more than $80-100 in gifts/hospitality creates a conflict of interest, so does the campaigning and fundraising.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(7) comments
All government contracts should be published online and subject to open competitive bidding. Lobbyists should be barred from giving anything to government people. And barred means barred from giving them literally anything, from a cup of coffee to a free airplane. Influence peddling is corruption and it needs to be wiped out. So does the corrupt LRT btw. And hey Ms. Smith? Are you listening? You want to win in cities? Prove you are stronger than the LRT lobby and kick them and their horrible trains out of our cities. So far, all you've proven is that you are just another one of their dishonest employees, and will you do whatever you're told. And this time, they told you to give SNC over a billion in sole-source contracts negotiated behind closed doors for a horrible LRT in Calgary. This is Corruption with a capital C, Ms. Premier. The rubes in the woods may not know it, but the city slickers sure do.
No freedom for us? NO freedom for the Lobbyists!!
Lobbyists should be banned outright.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
Yes, because our elected officials aren't already corrupted enough
[thumbup]
