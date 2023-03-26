Federal Commissioner of Lobbying Nancy Bélanger

 Federal Commissioner of Lobbying Nancy Bélanger

 Courtesy CBC

The co-founder of Democracy Watch says the House of Commons ethics committee should think twice before raising the amounts of freebies MPs can get from lobbyists.

For weeks, Duff Conacher stridently opposed an update to the Lobbyists’ Code of Conduct proposed by Commissioner of Lobbying Nancy Belanger. As the Western Standard reported March 5, Conacher believes they will leave MPs more prone to undue influence from lobbyists.

Duff Conacher

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

guest399
guest399

All government contracts should be published online and subject to open competitive bidding. Lobbyists should be barred from giving anything to government people. And barred means barred from giving them literally anything, from a cup of coffee to a free airplane. Influence peddling is corruption and it needs to be wiped out. So does the corrupt LRT btw. And hey Ms. Smith? Are you listening? You want to win in cities? Prove you are stronger than the LRT lobby and kick them and their horrible trains out of our cities. So far, all you've proven is that you are just another one of their dishonest employees, and will you do whatever you're told. And this time, they told you to give SNC over a billion in sole-source contracts negotiated behind closed doors for a horrible LRT in Calgary. This is Corruption with a capital C, Ms. Premier. The rubes in the woods may not know it, but the city slickers sure do.

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

No freedom for us? NO freedom for the Lobbyists!!

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

Lobbyists should be banned outright.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Riverbend418
Riverbend418

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Yes, because our elected officials aren't already corrupted enough

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.