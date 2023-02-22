Ohio explosion

Ohio explosion

 Courtesy of Twitter

Weeks after a train derailment of toxic chemicals in East Palestine, OH, local farmers say they've not seen any negative health impacts in their animals. But they, and many in the local community, remain anxious about the long-term health impacts of the spill.

"What are we going to do? We don't have anywhere else to go. So we get on with our lives, use bottled water, and hope we don't get cancer in five years," said Rachel Wagner, an Ohio farmer and

Ohio fire

A view of the train derailment from Jacqueline's farm

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.