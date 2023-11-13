London Remembrance Day saw 300,000 protestors, 145 arrests, 7 charges so far

Scotland Yard has charged seven people after 145 arrests were made at the pro-Hamas and counter-protests on Armistice Day in London Saturday. Metropolitan Police said there were clashes between police and protestors. They reported a crowd of about 300,000 demonstrators, citing “far-Right” and “pro-Palestenian” protesters. Protesters chanted “free, free Palestine” and “ceasefire now,” according to CNN, along with the phrases, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”The latter chant meaning from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, Islamic extremists want to annihilate Jews and occupy the territory as a singular state. Of the arrests made, 91 were counter-protestors. .The seven charges laid surrounding the demonstrations that took place in and around Hyde Park include assault and possession of an offensive weapon. More arrests were made toward the end of the protest after about 150 protestors began to set off fireworks — some of which struck officers in the face, assistant police commissioner Matt Twist said. “The extreme violence from the right wing protestors towards the police today was extraordinary and deeply concerning,” Twist said..Counter-terrorism detectives and specialist public order officers are on the case, and police expect more charges will be made. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, who led Saturday’s policing operation, according to The Telegraph, “public order policing doesn’t end when demonstrators go home,” and added she has “no doubt there will be more to follow.”“We have teams of officers who continue to build cases against those in custody and launch investigations into those who come to our attention when images and videos are shared on social media,” Taylor said.UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said he would be meeting with Met police in the coming days, condemned the “violent, wholly unacceptable scenes” on social media, naming the “EDL (English Defence League) and “Hamas sympathizers” after the protests. “The despicable actions of a minority of people undermine those who have chosen to express their views peacefully,” Sunak said.“All criminality must be met with the full and swift force of the law.”.John Harvey is charged with criminal damage, Ethan Stapely, 23, with resisting arrest, Sam Fairclough, 33, with possession of an offensive weapon, Taylor Warne, 21, with possession of class “A” drugs, James Buckley, 42, with possession of an offensive weapon, William Duncan, 48, with being drunk and disorderly, and Karl Jordan, 47, with assault on an emergency worker. The seventh charged is not mentioned.