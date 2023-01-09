A Japanese man will be having a howling good time after he spent about $29,000 on an ultra-realistic wolf costume to fulfil his life-long dream of looking like the animal.
“Because of my love for animals since childhood and some realistic animal suits appearing on TV, I dreamed of being one someday,” said the man in a Sunday statement to the Daily Mail.
“At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror.”
The man went to Japanese special modelling company Zeppet and asked for a wolf ticket, spending $29,365 to transform into one.
Zeppet decided to keep the wolves at bay by making the costume, which took 50 days to complete.
It has released images of the client in the costume, which looks somewhat lifelike and not as if he is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
The man said the costume was “a moment when my dream came true.”
Zeppet often provides costumes and figures for television commercials and movies. It said to keep the wolves from the door, it studied images of the predators to match every fine detail.
The client said he would not be throwing Zeppet to the wolves after the final outcome, praising it for its craftsmanship.
“My order to 'look like a real wolf walking on hind legs' was difficult — to say the least — but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined,” he said.
“Not only did the specs perfectly cover all of my preferences, but the ventilation slit for the wearer's comfort and the devices that let the wearer put it on without help showed me that the designers paid close attention to the wearer's comfort.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
