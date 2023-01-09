Wolf

The man spent a staggering three million yen (£18,800) on the costume to transform into the grey-furred predator. 

A Japanese man will be having a howling good time after he spent about $29,000 on an ultra-realistic wolf costume to fulfil his life-long dream of looking like the animal. 

“Because of my love for animals since childhood and some realistic animal suits appearing on TV, I dreamed of being one someday,” said the man in a Sunday statement to the Daily Mail

The mystery client was overjoyed with the final outcome of his order, praising the specialized company for their design and craftsmanship. 
