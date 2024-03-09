LOST & FOUND: North Vancouver RCMP looking for owner of wad of cash

In a tale that sounds straight out of a sitcom plotline, the North Vancouver RCMP is on a mission to reunite a sizeable sum of cash with its rightful owner after it was discovered in a rather peculiar location.The cash, neatly tucked inside a brown envelope, was found in front of the North Vancouver City Library at 120 West 14th St. A vigilant citizen, channeling their inner Good Samaritan, promptly turned in the envelope to the detachment front counter on March 6."We’re grateful that this money was turned in and eager to return it to the person that lost it," said Const. Mansoor Sahak, the ever-optimistic spokesperson for the North Vancouver RCMP. But reuniting the cash with its forgetful owner is proving to be a task worthy of a detective comedy."We’ll need the owner to tell us the amount of money that was in the envelope, the denominations, the currencies and a reasonable explanation of when, where and how they lost it. And no, telling us the bills are rectangular, or that they’re in denominations of either $5, $10, $20, $50, or $100 won’t cut it," Sahak said.The RCMP is also cautioning against hopeful individuals trying to guess the total amount in a bid to lay claim to the cash. "If we had a dollar for every time we’ve been contacted by individuals claiming valuables ‘might’ be theirs when in fact they were not, we’d have more than a few dollars," Sahak chuckled."It goes without saying, but please do not make false claims in hopes of making a quick buck. That would be unkind. It would also be fraud, which is a crime."The North Vancouver RCMP is standing by, eagerly awaiting the rightful owner of the misplaced cash to step forward. Anyone who believes they are the absent-minded benefactor of this unexpected windfall is urged to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #24-4282.