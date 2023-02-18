Brenda Lucki

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki

 Courtesy Files

As Brenda Lucki winds down her term as the RCMP’s 24th commissioner, some former Mounties are lamenting her legacy.

“No legacy at all. Just another in a long line of the PM’s puppets,” former Mountie Rob Creaser told the Western Standard by email.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

Thanks for an article that tells it like it is, Lee. Trudeau has no integrity and will do what Trudeau always does. (Add the fact that if the Commissioner were to truly uphold his/her oath of office, JT would be the first to be indicted.) The only solution for the Canadian people is to wake up and ensure that JT and his WEF cabinet are sent packing next election. (And for the CBC and the other "Legacy" bought-and-paid-for Media, save us the "conspiracy theory" pieces---just check what Klaus Schwab has actually said about Trudeau and his cabinet, and who has been associated with the WEF).

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

There is zero doubt that Trudeau will most certainly pick the next one based “diversity” and I will predict that the search is on at the moment for someone who believes they are a different sex and identify as such. That person has the job regardless of qualifications. This is the world we now live in.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.