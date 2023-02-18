As Brenda Lucki winds down her term as the RCMP’s 24th commissioner, some former Mounties are lamenting her legacy.
“No legacy at all. Just another in a long line of the PM’s puppets,” former Mountie Rob Creaser told the Western Standard by email.
“Until the process for choosing the commissioner changes, that will continue!”
Lucki joined the RCMP in 1986. She was a commanding officer in Saskatchewan prior to becoming the force’s first permanent female commissioner in April of 2018. Her appointment followed a 10-month vacancy following Bob Paulson’s retirement in June 2017.
Larry Comeau served under eight different commissioners during his time in the RCMP before retiring in 2001. He said Lucki was the force’s worst commissioner ever and her retirement was “long overdue.”
“When Brenda Lucki took over the RCMP, [it] was in turmoil with a large class action civil suit against it relating to sexual harassment allegations by a large number of female members. I assume Trudeau felt having a female in charge would be the best way to address that,” Comeau told the Western Standard.
“Sadly, Lucki came up short lacking both the operational and leadership qualifications to run an organization the size of the RCMP. Her legacy will be one of failed opportunities and having left the RCMP in worse condition than she found it.”
In a statement, Lucki expressed pride in the force’s progress during her term just short of five years.
“I'm so proud of the steps we’ve taken to modernize — to increase accountability, address systemic racism, ensure a safe and equitable workplace and advance reconciliation with indigenous peoples,” Lucki wrote.
“I leave knowing I did my best and take comfort the RCMP is well-placed to shine in its 150th year."
By contrast, Comeau said the once proud institution is in decline.
“Morale in the RCMP at an all-time low. Selecting someone based on gender over qualification was a colossal mistake by Trudeau. A major problem for Lucki was becoming far too close to the Trudeau government that constantly dictated her actions and policies.”
Former Mountie Leland Keane characterized Lucki’s appointment as “an obvious political promotion” more about “optics than substance.”
“Lucki was chosen by a political committee with little to no idea of policing, composed of two former police managers, but mainly lawyers and academics and no police labor representation. She was unknown among operational police and ill-suited to the position, with little to no operational background,” Keane told the Western Standard.
“Lucki's lack of esprit-de-corps and political allegiance to the Liberal-NDP Junta was obvious and disturbing, especially as it relates to her complicity in the unlawful use of the Emergencies Act against peaceful protesters and her clumsy support of the vilification of law-abiding firearms owners. Lucki enforced these highly destructive and cruel policies of the GOC [Government of Canada] while infamously working from home during the China Virus.”
On February 15, the Edmonton-born Lucki stated she would end her leadership as commissioner on March 17. This announcement came two days prior to the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report. Her actual departure will happen shortly before the expected release of the Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission (MCC) final report.
Although the MCC received some testimony and evidence suggesting attempted political interference involving Lucki in how the killings were investigated, both Lucki and the Liberal government insisted that was not the case.
Andrew Brooke, who spent 28 years as an RCMP officer, believes those inquiries leave Canadians the deepest impressions about Lucki.
“[The commissions] have left many with unflattering and indelible images of Commissioner Lucki. Risking understatement, she has not carved her name onto the hearts of Canadians,” Brooke told the Western Standard.
For more than two years, Brooke has been on a crusade to get the RCMP to investigate the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 from Tehran, Iran to Kyiv, Ukraine. On January 8, 2020, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted and shot down the plane. Fifty-five Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 passengers and crew who died.
Lucki wrote the families of the deceased to notify them that the RCMP was providing information to Ukrainian authorities but was not conducting its own criminal investigation. The reason stated was that Ukraine was in a better position to do so. Brooke disagrees.
“What followed was an official public complaint against Commissioner Lucki submitted to Civilian Review and Complaints Commission on 31 August 2021 and promptly referred to National Security and Intelligence Review Agency on 16 September 2021. The complaint is comprehensive and contains evidence of dereliction of duty. It also alleges political interference.
“However, after months of languishing, in January 2023 a Federal Court application was filed seeking a judicial review which, it is hoped, will bring an end to the stonewalling and [provide] much needed light on this case.”
Brooke believes Lucki’s approach will tarnish her memory.
“For the families of Flight PS752 and for all Canadians, the legacy of Commissioner Lucki has been etched as the only Commissioner in RCMP history who refused to open a Canadian criminal investigation into the murder of 55 Canadian citizens, contrary to the provisions of the Criminal Code which she swore to uphold.
“William Shakespeare said: ‘No legacy is so rich as honesty.’ For Commissioner Brenda Lucki, regrettably her legacy has been tarnished by untruthfulness and yielding to political pressure.”
Keane adds to this list a litany of lesser-recognized shortcomings.
“Lucki's term was known for reducing the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's reputation as an independent police agency to that of a pseudo-government agency with its woke politics of diversity, inclusion and equity, a.k.a. DIE. The damage done to the personnel of the RCMP is as staggering as [it] is to the reputation of the force,” Keane said.
“Lucki was known for allowing beards, removing the requirements of citizenship to join the force, and for betraying those in charge of the mass-murder investigation in Nova Scotia at a time when they needed support."
“Lucki terminated members of the force who chose not to be vaccinated contrary to the RCMP Act, the Canadian and various provincial human rights acts, as well the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, while claiming they were placed on ‘unpaid leave’.”
As the RCMP awaits its 25th commissioner, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said he wants "an exceptional new leader who will keep our communities safe while advancing the reforms necessary to maintain the confidence of all Canadians."
Creasser believes the best way for Mendicino to end up with a good choice is to remove himself from the process.
“Until the Government of Canada changes how the next Commissioner is chosen, keeping the Prime Minister and the ruling party of the day out of the process, the head of Canada’s national police will be nothing more than a political puppet and the leadership so lacking will never appear,” Creaser said.
“The question is: Will your government commit to changing the selection process for the Commissioner of the RCMP, removing the PM and making the Commissioner accountable to Parliament, not just the ruling party?”
Keane recommends an arms-length selection process combined with capable police leadership from another culture.
“The force now has an opportunity to divest its ties and any connection with the empty virtue-signalling GOC and return to being a non-governmental organization that provides policing services to it. This is an opportunity to hire … accomplished professional police leaders from the United States, persons possessing moral integrity like Bernard Kerik or Ray Kelly, formerly of the NYPD.”
Although Comeau expects Lucki’s successor to be “just as compliant,” a good choice would be the opposite.
“The RCMP now needs a highly qualified individual with exceptional leadership skills if there is any hope to turn things around. Let’s hope Trudeau does not once again put his political needs ahead of those needed to run the RCMP. The search of such a leader better be extensive and also consider those outside the RCMP,” Comeau said.
Thanks for an article that tells it like it is, Lee. Trudeau has no integrity and will do what Trudeau always does. (Add the fact that if the Commissioner were to truly uphold his/her oath of office, JT would be the first to be indicted.) The only solution for the Canadian people is to wake up and ensure that JT and his WEF cabinet are sent packing next election. (And for the CBC and the other "Legacy" bought-and-paid-for Media, save us the "conspiracy theory" pieces---just check what Klaus Schwab has actually said about Trudeau and his cabinet, and who has been associated with the WEF).
There is zero doubt that Trudeau will most certainly pick the next one based “diversity” and I will predict that the search is on at the moment for someone who believes they are a different sex and identify as such. That person has the job regardless of qualifications. This is the world we now live in.
