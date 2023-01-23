Purple M&M

Purple M&M

 Courtesy Mars

M&M’s says it has decided to put an indefinite pause on its spokescandies after it made changes to them. 

“We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice,” said M&M’s in a Monday statement. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

bwright
bwright

If you own shares in the M&M company, now is the time to GET OUT NOW WHILE YOU STILL CAN! Watch their stock price plummet.

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

You read this stuff, shake your head, say good god and then go and find a beer in the fridge.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

It is constantly amazing that concern is so relevant over candies being 'politically correct'. A point of concern might be the marketing of serving cognitive beings as snacks. Even some of the worst despotic maniacs in history did not propose selling thinking beings for edible treats.

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

The film "Idiocracy" is no longer fiction. We are there.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.