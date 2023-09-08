Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Conservatives co-founder Peter MacKay said he expects Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to be elected the next prime minister.
“Canada, it is time,” said MacKay in a Friday speech at the Conservative Convention.
“It’s time to turn the page.”
MacKay said it is time for a new government and leadership that puts people first. It is time for a Conservative government led by Poilievre.
If Poilievre is elected, he said the Conservatives have an enormous task in front of them. The debt clock has never run so fast, the Canadian military is poorly equipped and disrespected and Canada’s image has been tarnished.
MacKay added Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is “more known for his socks and selfies than his seriousness.” With Trudeau being abroad right now, he said he hopes he is not dressing up.
MacKay called for people to right the ship of state, which is listening too much to the left. Canada must correct course to financial responsibility, fiscal accountability and honest government.
Under Poilievre, he said the Conservatives will deliver the change Canadians seek. With hardworking, dedicated Conservative MPs and members, he has every confidence it can do what it has done throughout its history.
To be clear, MacKay said Poilievre is not trying to impress pundits and World Economic Forum elites. He works every day to improve the lives of average Canadians.
While these people are called ordinary, he says they are extraordinary. MacKay acknowledged these extraordinary people include the first responders fighting wildfires across Canada.
With Poilievre as Conservative leader, he said it “will continue to come together as a party like never before.” The Conservatives will be certain of its identity, goals, and purpose.
“Let’s all work together to secure a safer, brighter future for all Canadians and finally fulfill what we know is Canada’s destiny and potential,” he said.
Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie (Calgary-Midnapore, AB) introduced MacKay by saying he co-founded the Conservatives.
“He served as the foreign affairs minister,” said Kusie.
“He served as not only the attorney general, but also the justice minister.”
While he was the defence minister, Kusie said he was the longest serving one during wartime. She praised his involvement in the Afghanistan War.
Poilievre asked Conservative members to donate money to reduce MacKay’s 2020 leadership election campaign debt in December.
PP has been a conservative all his adult life, been associated with the real conservative cause, don’t believe me, look at his bio, worked for the reform party, was part of the reform party, worked for stockwell day, has been involved in conservative politics all his adult life, want to compare leaders let’s look at Max Bernier, the other “conservative”, Max, worked as a lawyer for a firm that was loaded with liberals, John Manley being one, WEF members, Supreme Court judges appointed by liberal PMs, has attended the WEF and gave a speech there, when busted, blamed Harper for sending him, he screwed up every ministry he was appointed to by Harper, finally had to resign because he could keep care of classified info, left it sitting on a table for his biker chick girlfriend to see, hasn’t won his riding in three attempts, couldn’t win the CPC leadership, took his ball and went hope to throw a temper tantrum. Now let’s do PP, he has been involved in conservative politics all his adult life, never has been to the WEF, had banned CPC MPs from attending, has never lost an election, won the leadership, is now leading in the polls, and some commenters here are still delusional, falling head over heals for Bernier, look at his bio FFs thst will tell you who he is.
An endorsement by the conservative's original red tory is hardly encouraging. I wonder does Peter have his own World Economic Forum members page?
Maybe McKay attended the WEF like Bernier did? PP has never been there, Bernier has, maybe McKay and Bernier traveled together?
