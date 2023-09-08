Peter MacKay

Former cabinet minister Peter MacKay addresses the Conservative Convention. 

 Courtesy CPAC/YouTube

Conservatives co-founder Peter MacKay said he expects Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to be elected the next prime minister. 

“Canada, it is time,” said MacKay in a Friday speech at the Conservative Convention. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

PP has been a conservative all his adult life, been associated with the real conservative cause, don’t believe me, look at his bio, worked for the reform party, was part of the reform party, worked for stockwell day, has been involved in conservative politics all his adult life, want to compare leaders let’s look at Max Bernier, the other “conservative”, Max, worked as a lawyer for a firm that was loaded with liberals, John Manley being one, WEF members, Supreme Court judges appointed by liberal PMs, has attended the WEF and gave a speech there, when busted, blamed Harper for sending him, he screwed up every ministry he was appointed to by Harper, finally had to resign because he could keep care of classified info, left it sitting on a table for his biker chick girlfriend to see, hasn’t won his riding in three attempts, couldn’t win the CPC leadership, took his ball and went hope to throw a temper tantrum. Now let’s do PP, he has been involved in conservative politics all his adult life, never has been to the WEF, had banned CPC MPs from attending, has never lost an election, won the leadership, is now leading in the polls, and some commenters here are still delusional, falling head over heals for Bernier, look at his bio FFs thst will tell you who he is.

northrungrader
northrungrader

An endorsement by the conservative's original red tory is hardly encouraging. I wonder does Peter have his own World Economic Forum members page?

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Maybe McKay attended the WEF like Bernier did? PP has never been there, Bernier has, maybe McKay and Bernier traveled together?

