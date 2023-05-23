Target

The Target department store chain, one of the largest in the US with close to 2,000 stores, has taken moves to prevent what Fox News Digital says is a “Bud Light situation.”

The news outlet reports an “emergency meeting over LGBTQ merchandise” was held recently which instructed some stores, particularly in the US South, to move the merchandise away from the front of stores in light of customer backlash to Bud Light’s association with Dylan Mulvaney, resulting in plummeting sales, which have been prominently in southern states.

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Good for Target. Glad to see that they can read the writing on the wall. This nonsense has to stop or it will affect their sales, their net income and their market capitalization. No shareholder wants to be holding stock in a company whose stock price is dropping quicker than a drag queen's drawers.

