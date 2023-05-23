The Target department store chain, one of the largest in the US with close to 2,000 stores, has taken moves to prevent what Fox News Digital says is a “Bud Light situation.”
The news outlet reports an “emergency meeting over LGBTQ merchandise” was held recently which instructed some stores, particularly in the US South, to move the merchandise away from the front of stores in light of customer backlash to Bud Light’s association with Dylan Mulvaney, resulting in plummeting sales, which have been prominently in southern states.
“Many Target locations across the country feature massive June Pride month displays on an annual basis, with items this year ranging from tuck friendly bathing suits for transgender people to mugs that say, ‘gender fluid,” reports Fox News Digital.
“But the retail juggernaut has been criticized by some conservatives for the displays, with children’s items particularly irking many customers.”
Fox News Digital reports a Target insider said the emergency meeting took place last Friday on a telephone call.
“We were given 36 hours, told to take all of our Pride stuff, the entire section, and move it into a section that’s a third the size. From the front of the store to the back of the store, you can’t have anything on mannequins and no large signage," the Target insider told Fox.
"We call our customers ‘guests,’ there is outrage on their part. This year it is just exponentially more than any other year. I think given the current situation with Bud Light, the company is terrified of a Bud Light situation."
Fox News Digital says its source has been employed by Target for almost 20 years and said Target isn’t known for making hasty decisions, adding “Friday’s call began with roughly 10 minutes on how to deal with team member safety because of the amount of backlash the Pride merchandise has generated, noting that Target Asset Protect & Corporate Security teams were present on the call.”
"The call was super quick, it was 15 minutes. The first 10 minutes was about how to keep your team safe and not having to advocate for Target. The last five was, ‘Move this to the back, take down the mannequins and remove the signage,’" the insider said, noting that bathing suits have replaced Pride merchandise in front-of-store displays despite Pride month not starting until June 1.
"It’s all under the guise of trying to increase swim sales," the insider said. "Everyone was like, ‘Thank God,’ because we’re all on the front lines dealing with it."
(1) comment
Good for Target. Glad to see that they can read the writing on the wall. This nonsense has to stop or it will affect their sales, their net income and their market capitalization. No shareholder wants to be holding stock in a company whose stock price is dropping quicker than a drag queen's drawers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.