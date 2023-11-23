Man charged in $10 million BC home invasion and crypto theft

The Richmond, BC, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have announced the arrest of 34-year-old Jin Da Xing, a male resident of Richmond, in connection with a violent home invasion that occurred on September 13, 2022. The incident involved multiple suspects wielding weapons who forcibly entered a north Richmond home, leaving a middle-aged couple assaulted, bound and held captive for several hours.The suspects, some impersonating police officers, made off with approximately $10 million in cryptocurrency along with various luxury items. The victims, while sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, were left deeply traumatized.The investigation, led by the Richmond RCMP's Serious Crimes Unit, was supported by expertise from the Economic Crime Unit and the National Cryptocurrency Support Unit. The involvement of these specialized units highlights the evolving landscape of law enforcement capabilities in handling cryptocurrency theft and fraud."There have been many technological breakthroughs in the digital forensics field in the last five to 10 years. It has taken time and resources to mobilize and establish this type of expertise. I am proud to say that we saw the need for this type of expertise in the past and hedged towards the future," said Chief Supt. Dave Chauhan of the Richmond RCMP.The Prosecution Service of BC has approved 11 charges against Jin Da Xing, including break and enter, robbery with a weapon, unlawful confinement, using an imitation firearm during robbery, assault with a weapon, extortion, assault, possession of stolen property, and impersonating a peace officer."Our Serious Crimes Unit and Economic Crime Unit have been working on this investigation for over a year. They have done an exceptional job with the investigation, leading to an arrest with many very serious charges and the recovery of the bulk of the stolen $10 million in cryptocurrency. As well, investigators have provided consistent support to the victims of this heinous act," Chauhan said.Jin Da Xing is currently in custody and awaiting trial.