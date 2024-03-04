Man shot by Calgary police faces a litany of charges

The Calgary Police Service has announced charges against one man in connection with several incidents that led to an officer-involved shooting in the northeast community of Temple.On Thursday, approximately 6:55 p.m., multiple calls flooded in from the Temple community reporting a man with a firearm engaging in erratic behavior, including attempted carjacking and assault.According to authorities, between 6:50 p.m. and 7 p.m. that evening, the suspect engaged in three altercations with different individuals or groups in the Temple Dr. N.E. area, wielding what was later discovered to be an imitation firearm.The first incident occurred in the 6900 block of Temple Dr. N.E., where a woman parking her car near her residence was approached by the suspect, who allegedly pointed the imitation firearm at her. The woman managed to retreat safely into her residence.In the second encounter, two men outside a residence on Templebow Way N.E. were targetted by the suspect, who demanded the keys to their vehicle while brandishing the imitation firearm. When the victims denied having the keys, the suspect struck the vehicle's window with the firearm before departing the scene.The third altercation involved a man walking towards his parked vehicle near Temple Drive N.E. The suspect demanded the victim's car keys, striking him with the imitation firearm when the victim refused. The victim managed to flee and contact 911.All incidents appeared to be random, with none of the victims believed to be acquainted with the suspect.Police responded to Temple Drive and 58 St. N.E., where they encountered the suspect, resulting in an officer discharging their service weapon. The suspect sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg and was taken into custody. A handgun-style pellet gun was recovered from the scene.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the officer-involved shooting, with no further details currently available.Akol Acuil Piok, 36, has been charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.Individuals with information or dashcam footage related to the incident are urged to contact the police at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers.