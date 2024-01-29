Man shot to death in Calgary-area campground

Strathmore RCMP, in conjunction with the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit, are actively investigating a fatal shooting at the Mountain View Campground, near Conrich, just east of Calgary.The incident unfolded shortly after midnight on Sunday when Strathmore RCMP responded to a distress call reporting gunshots at the Mountain View Campground, located on RR 284 and Hwy. 1. Investigators discovered an adult male in the campground suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite immediate medical attention provided by EMS, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has assumed control of the investigation, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday at the Calgary Medical Examiner's Office. The deceased has been identified as a 26-year-old male resident of Calgary. The specific details regarding the cause of death and the identity of the victim are expected to be disclosed following the release of the autopsy results.Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Individuals can contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535 or reach out to their local police. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or through the "P3 Tips" app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.