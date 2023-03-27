Inspire! Learning and Childcare centre

Sometimes, you just have to lean back and give your head a shake.

The New York Post is reporting a 65-year-old New York man, who calls himself ‘Baby Danielle,’ allegedly broke into a day care center on numerous occasions to steal diapers, but left money and some notes asking the staff to ‘play along’ as he identified as a baby girl. 

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(4) comments

Dee Zee
Dee Zee

In 6 months this will be accepted by the left and promoted and anyone disagreeing will be fined

Report Add Reply
muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

People like this do not deserve to be in the public.

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

See there is a good reason for MAID and the mentally unstable.

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

I hope he's not expecting that his jail guards will change his diaper, wash him and feed him his bottle.

Report Add Reply

