Sometimes, you just have to lean back and give your head a shake.
The New York Post is reporting a 65-year-old New York man, who calls himself ‘Baby Danielle,’ allegedly broke into a day care center on numerous occasions to steal diapers, but left money and some notes asking the staff to ‘play along’ as he identified as a baby girl.
“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Holley resident Daniel R. Seeler, 65, on Feb. 18 after he allegedly broke into the Inspire! Learning and Childcare centre in the town of Clarkson, about 20 miles west of Rochester,” reports the Post.
On Jan. 30 a staff member discovered $120 cash accompanied by a note asking about the availability of adult-sized diapers, the center’s director told authorities according to WHAM. After the incident, a surveillance camera was installed by the day care centre, which also alerted police.
A week later there was a similar note, but the ante was upped to $200 cash.
“On the morning of Feb. 11 — a Saturday — the surveillance system alerted staff of activity at the day care centre Upon arrival at the facility, the director said she found that someone had rummaged through the diaper bin and left another note and more money,” reports the Post.
In the note the man had written sizes for pants, shoes, bras and dresses and included he wanted to play as a baby girl and referred to himself as ‘Baby Danielle,’ WHAM reported.
A week later, security video showed ‘Baby Danielle’ trying to put several diapers together to make a big one.
“The director said the man ran to the bathroom during the incident, pulled his pants down, put the diaper on, then put his pants back on and ran out of the child care centre,” says the Post.
After seeing that the director again summoned the police, reporting what was on the video, which included Seeler downing half a bottle of baby formula, wearing a bib and making off with three diapers.
WHAM reports Seeler was arrested and charged with burglary and petit larceny, confessing to the incidents and arguing that he was working through addiction. He was released after an appearance ticket.
The day care centre’s owner said staff did not know Seeler and that they have since boosted security measures at the facility.
In 6 months this will be accepted by the left and promoted and anyone disagreeing will be fined
People like this do not deserve to be in the public.
See there is a good reason for MAID and the mentally unstable.
I hope he's not expecting that his jail guards will change his diaper, wash him and feed him his bottle.
