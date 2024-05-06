Manitoba girls facing second-degree murder charges

Two girls, aged 13 and 14, face second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 32-year-old northern Manitoba woman.The teens were also charged Sunday with the attempted murder of another 35-year-old woman, RCMP said in a news release Monday.RCMP with the Chemawawin Cree Nation detachment responded to a disturbance at a residence at 1:45 a.m. Saturday to find the 32-year-old female in critical condition.She died on the scene, despite attempts by EMS to save her.Another 35-year-old female victim was discovered nearby with non-life-threatening injuries. She remains in hospital in stable condition.RCMP have not revealed the nature of the attacks in the small community of Easterville, 200 kilometers southeast of The Pas, on the shore of Cedar Lake.The victims have not been identified. The teens, who were arrested Saturday, are in custody.Their identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Chemawawin RCMP, RCMP Major Crimes Services and Forensic Identification Services, continue to investigate.