Manitoba Mountie saves driver's life in dramatic rescue

Being in the right place at the right time and and swift action by an unidentified Manitoba Mountie who dived into frigid ditch full of water — not once but twice — likely saved the life of a 20-year-old driver.RCMP on highway patrol just before noon Wednesday morning saw a car “lose control and flip onto its roof in a water-filled ditch,” according to a news release Friday.While one officer called for an ambulance, another ran to the ditch on Hwy. 18, 10 km north of Killarney, which is located 100 km northeast of Brandon. “The officer jumped into the cold water to get the driver out of the car. The car was filled with water.”“The passenger window was open, and the RCMP officer was able to extricate the driver and get him to safety. The officer then went back into the water to ensure nobody else was in the vehicle.”The male driver from Killarney suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital, treated, and released.“The young driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision, and that certainly helped in saving his life,” said Turtle Mountain RCMP Sgt. Eric Descoteaux, who was on the scene.“We are just so relieved that we happened to be in the right place to witness this collision and that we could respond immediately.”“Some days, being a first responder is heartbreaking, but because we were in the right place at the right time, and my partner jumped in that water so quickly, today was not one of those days.”