Wab Kinew
The Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew has pledged to drop the provincial gas tax if elected in the upcoming provincial election and the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) has applauded the decision.

“Kinew is right to recognize that Manitobans need relief at the pumps now,” said Gage Haubrich, Prairie Director of the CTF.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(7) comments

guest633
guest633

Sounds like, bait and switch.

Chris49
Chris49

Good grief…another example of the NDP believing in unicorn farts turning into money. Manitoba receives equalization payments…they are broke. The only tax they could cut is the federal carbon tax using a notwithstanding clause

Taz
Taz

That's all NDP will do is cut gas tax, the rest is a secret, don't ask any questions!

northrungrader
northrungrader

Lol, they will remove the gas tax, because they will also take your vehicles that use it. It's time the provincial governments start charging Trudeau a flight tax each time he goes surfing. Last time I looked he's now worth over 300 million, he can afford it.

bmatkin
bmatkin

This isn't an ideology that heavy taxation is wrong, this is an attempt to buy off voters on a one time political move.

The NDP would take your car if they thought it would help their cause. What is their cause?

To place their people in positions of power that cannot be removed from said position. They are not socialists, they are feudalists. Hail Caesar!

Mila
Mila

Are the good people of Manitoba so desperate and gullible as to believe that someone aligned with the NDP will actually cut gas tax?

Caro
Caro

[thumbup]

