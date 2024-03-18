Manitoba police charge Ontario man with human trafficking

A midnight traffic stop led to Manitoba RCMP charging an Ontario man with human trafficking.Five passengers determined to be US-bound were discovered by Morden Police Service on March 11 near Morden, 100 kilometers southwest of Winnipeg.The passengers, one aged 58 and the others in their 20s, were dressed in multiple layers to protect them from the cold.Two had valid status in Canada, RCMP said in a news release.The three passengers without valid status in Canada were turned over to the Canada Border Services Agency.The driver, Jose Pablo Hilario, 34, was taken into custody, where he remains, by the Manitoba RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET).Hilario was charged with human smuggling and counselling misrepresentation under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.The investigation continues.In February, a 2 a.m. RCMP traffic stop in Winnipeg discovered eight foreign nationals from the north African countries Chad and Mali smuggled into Canada.The driver, Winnipeg’s Abdi Hassan Ali, 30, was charged under the Refugee Protection Act.A family of four from India — a man, woman, and two children aged three and 11 died in January 2022 while attempting to cross the Manitoba border into the US.