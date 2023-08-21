Heather Stefanson
Courtesy Darrin Morash/CBC

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, the Progressive Conservative party's leader, wants to strengthen parents' rights if she gets elected again this autumn. 

Stefanson said parents should be told if their child wants to say they are a different gender while at school.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Funny which dogs are actually hearing the whistle isn't it? September 20th is the proposed date of the million person march happening across Canada, unless we have another Emergency Act, or freedom becomes illegal.

rianc
rianc

The PCs in Manitoba are hoping concerns about gender identity issues in schools will help them in the polls. There is a lot of anger about the whole issue on gender identity and for good reason. Parents are being told by leftists that they don't have a right to know about their child deciding to be a different gender and attacks those who believe in parental rights.

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

I have never understood how this is even a thing in the classroom. Maybe sticking to the fundamentals rather feelings we might have a more inclusive school environment.

