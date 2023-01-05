Heather Stefanson

Heather Stefanson is the establishment candidate in the contest to replace former premier Brian Pallister.

 Courtesy Darrin Morash/CBC

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said she remains unstressed about the number of Progressive Conservative MLAs saying they will not seek re-election. 

“Every organization needs to reinvigorate itself with new people and new ideas,” said Stefanson in a Wednesday statement. 

Left Coast
Left Coast

This is the "Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba" . . . like Pallister, Stefanson is another Progressive Fail . . .

“Every organization needs to reinvigorate itself with new people and new ideas,” said Stefanson in a Wednesday statement.

Too bad she does not follow her own advice . . . she needs to go . . .

gcleece
gcleece

She turned out to be the worst Premier they have ever had, she was more Liberal than conservative. But hey Manitoba you voted her in, live with it now knowing your province has lots of resources she refuses to use, and your province is a huge wasteland. I have never heard one person say they wished they lived in Manitoba

terryc
terryc

I don't think this many mlas would have resigned if the election was fair and Shelly glover got elected as it was supposed to be. I personally know a lot of people in southern MB outside of Wpg that didn't get their ballots for the leadership election. The brass knew that and they purposely delayed getting the ballots to them until after the leadership vote or never. Also, I don't know if everyone knew about this... stephansons campain office happened to be at the same building as the conservative election office if anyone needed ballots. Glovers campaign office was at a different location. People looking to get ballots were being asked if they are voting for stephanson.....hmm....sounds fair... :(

Free Canada
Free Canada

I think the corrupt house of cards is going to come down in MB. The PC party has become corrupted to the bone. Ex premier palliser was on the CBC every few weeks speading

Propaganda. The last leadership vote was corrupted so stephanson would win. The people are fed up. Stephanson will likely lose her seat. Once a real leader is in place AB, Sask, MB can fight Ottawa together.

free the west
free the west

My goodness is that the flag bearer for the conservative party in MB? Look folks out there, we west of you are thinking there might be a better way forward...maybe Buffalo?

