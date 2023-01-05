Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said she remains unstressed about the number of Progressive Conservative MLAs saying they will not seek re-election.
“Every organization needs to reinvigorate itself with new people and new ideas,” said Stefanson in a Wednesday statement.
“I am proud to welcome a number of new dynamic Manitobans to our PC team — including MLAs Obby Khan and Kevin Klein and candidates Lauren Stone, Jodie Byram, and Konrad Narth — and I look forward to welcoming even more talented individuals to represent Manitobans across our province as we continue the important work to build a stronger, more prosperous future for all Manitobans.”
My thoughts on the recent retirement announcements from my colleagues. Thank you for your service to Manitobans and to the @PC_Manitoba party. I look forward to fresh faces and new ideas joining our party to help secure a third term and continue to advance Manitoba. #mbpolipic.twitter.com/qJE6el48LW
Stefanson said she knew of her colleagues' intent to not seek re-election and wanted to give them the opportunity to communicate their future plans on their own terms. She said she knows these decisions are “never easy, and I want to thank them as we work to guide Manitoba forward.”
The premier went on to say it has been “an honour and a privilege to serve alongside them over the years.” She added she wishes them all the best in their next chapters, with some time off to spend with family and friends.
The statement said she is proud of her team’s efforts to address the issues mattering most to Manitobans. The issues include providing financial relief to people in need, historic spending in the healthcare system, improving public safety, and steering the economy into an era of growth and opportunity.
Manitoba Legislature Speaker and Progressive Conservative MLA Myrna Driedger said she will not run in the 2023 election on Wednesday.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
This is the "Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba" . . . like Pallister, Stefanson is another Progressive Fail . . .
Too bad she does not follow her own advice . . . she needs to go . . .
She turned out to be the worst Premier they have ever had, she was more Liberal than conservative. But hey Manitoba you voted her in, live with it now knowing your province has lots of resources she refuses to use, and your province is a huge wasteland. I have never heard one person say they wished they lived in Manitoba
I don't think this many mlas would have resigned if the election was fair and Shelly glover got elected as it was supposed to be. I personally know a lot of people in southern MB outside of Wpg that didn't get their ballots for the leadership election. The brass knew that and they purposely delayed getting the ballots to them until after the leadership vote or never. Also, I don't know if everyone knew about this... stephansons campain office happened to be at the same building as the conservative election office if anyone needed ballots. Glovers campaign office was at a different location. People looking to get ballots were being asked if they are voting for stephanson.....hmm....sounds fair... :(
I think the corrupt house of cards is going to come down in MB. The PC party has become corrupted to the bone. Ex premier palliser was on the CBC every few weeks speading
Propaganda. The last leadership vote was corrupted so stephanson would win. The people are fed up. Stephanson will likely lose her seat. Once a real leader is in place AB, Sask, MB can fight Ottawa together.
My goodness is that the flag bearer for the conservative party in MB? Look folks out there, we west of you are thinking there might be a better way forward...maybe Buffalo?
