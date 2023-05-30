RCMP vehicle

 

A 48-year-old Manitoba priest has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

Other potential youths have since been identified as possible victims, said Little Grand Rapids RCMP in a press release Tuesday.

guest1019
guest1019

Hmmm... coming to a children's drag queen show near you.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I suspect this happens in many various situation more than any of us can imagine; human trafficking is the number one problem in the world. Q has always said it is about the kids; apparently DJT only agreed to run for president when asked by Q after they showed him the extent of child exploitation. (think logically and connect the dots)

