It was a wild two-and-a-half-hour chase over seven kilometres in the bush and into a lake, literally — but Manitoba’s Norway House Mounties got their man.
Not before the suspect they tracked ran onto Little Playgreen Lake and crashed through the ice, a few times, and lost his shoes.
And after one RCMP officer fell into the water too.
RCMP administered first aid to Clayton Dixon, 21, for hypothermia after pulling him out of the water.
The Mountie wasn’t injured.
On April 28, RCMP were on patrol when they spotted Dixon who was wanted on a warrant for sexual assault.
When Dixon saw the officers, he fled into the bush, according to a press release issued Monday.
“Officers pursued Dixon, advising him he was under arrest. Dixon continued to evade police. He went through the bush and onto the ice on Little Playgreen Lake, where he fell through the ice several times, losing his shoes in the process,” it said.
Little Playgreen Lake is on Kinosao Sipi First Nation, about 800 km northwest of Winnipeg.
Three officers put on floater suits and went onto the ice to get Dixon.
“One officer fell into the water but was able to get out and was not injured.”
“Despite Dixon assaulting the officers, they were able to get him safely off the ice and into custody.”
They built a makeshift shelter to cover Dixon who went into medical distress for hypothermia.
Then there was the problem of getting Dixon out of the area that’s not accessible by vehicle.
RCMP called on EMS, local firefighters, and First Nation Safety Officers to get Dixon out on a stretcher.
He was taken to hospital, treated, and released into RCMP custody.
In addition to the sexual assault charge Dixon is facing two additional charges of assaulting a police officer, and another charge of resisting arrest.
Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg.
She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.