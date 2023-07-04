Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
During an anti-discrimination rally on Parliament Hill, demonstrators played the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) anthem, which includes a pledge of allegiance to “Mao Zedong's flag,” according to a pro-democracy China media monitor.
On June 24, the newsletter Found In Translation released a Chinese-language video showcasing protesters marching toward Parliament to participate in a rally supported by two senators.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the purpose of the demonstration was to observe the 1923 Chinese Exclusion Act, which imposed restrictions on Asian immigration.
A senator, who expressed support for the demonstration, did not mention the Communist anthem.
“Thousands of Chinese Canadians from across Canada have descended on Parliament Hill for a peaceful remembrance of the Chinese Exclusion Act and to give voice to the interests of the community,” Sen. Yuen Pau Woo (BC) wrote in a Twitter post.
“Say no to stigmatization.”
According to a speech reported by Found In Translation, Sen. Victor Oh (ON), who also supported the rally, encouraged protesters to “bring Canadian flags and English banners only.” There were no Chinese flags observed during the protest.
However, a Found In Translation video showed one group saluting and marching up Parliament Hill to the official anthem of the PLA.
The group marched in unison wearing the official 2008 uniforms of China’s Olympic team. It was not known if the marchers were employees of the Chinese Embassy.
Lyrics to the PLA anthem state:
Fearless, unyielding, heroically fight until we exterminate all counter-revolutionaries
Mao Zedong’s flag is fluttering high
Listen! The wind is roaring and the bugle is sounding
Listen! How thunderously our revolutionary song is roaring
Comrades, march forth, united to the battlefields of liberation
Comrades, march forth, united to the frontiers of our nation
On March 31, Victor Ho, a retired editor of Sing Tao Daily, provided testimony at the Commons Ethics committee.
Ho stated that foreign agents often focused on promoting the issue of anti-Asian discrimination in Canada.
“For example, in the COVID-19 era, they spread the ‘anti-Asian hate’ campaign,” testified Ho.
“This was a national campaign, even a transnational campaign in the United States, the anti-Asian hate campaign.”
“It cast the agenda as a racial issue rather than a pandemic or public health issue,” testified Ho.
“In the election period, they just colour the entire opposition views in the Chinese community, the anti-Party commentary, as a racial problem.”
“Is this something that, because it is often in languages many Canadians wouldn’t understand — Mandarin, Cantonese — it hides in plain sight?” asked Conservative MP Damien Kurek (Battle River-Crowfoot, AB).
“Oh yes,” replied Ho.
“This is an ethnic language problem. In mainstream society, they have no idea what is happening in our Chinese community.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(6) comments
In Canada we allow peaceful protests and demonstrations. However, these demonstrators are supporting a group that does not support peaceful protests in their country. Ironic.
"anti-discrimination rally" Yes Indeed Mao did not discriminate, he murdered tens of millions of every sort of people
This is what the CCP takeover looks like, they're not even hiding it anymore.
Our Little Potato is heralding in his new frontier
Interesting! I never had an anti-Asian thought throughout the pandemic. Maybe I should now? No. My focus is on the evil manipulators in the USA who put the pandemic in motion. But if some Chinese-Canadians sing Mao's anthem perhaps we should encourage them to go back to China.
Why does this not surprise me?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.