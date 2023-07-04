1923 Chinese Exclusion Act Protest
Image courtesy of Duyu/Twitter

During an anti-discrimination rally on Parliament Hill, demonstrators played the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) anthem, which includes a pledge of allegiance to “Mao Zedong's flag,” according to a pro-democracy China media monitor.

On June 24, the newsletter Found In Translation released a Chinese-language video showcasing protesters marching toward Parliament to participate in a rally supported by two senators. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Free Canada
Free Canada

In Canada we allow peaceful protests and demonstrations. However, these demonstrators are supporting a group that does not support peaceful protests in their country. Ironic.

cptover
cptover

"anti-discrimination rally" Yes Indeed Mao did not discriminate, he murdered tens of millions of every sort of people

john.lankers
john.lankers

This is what the CCP takeover looks like, they're not even hiding it anymore.

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Our Little Potato is heralding in his new frontier

Jane V
Jane V

Interesting! I never had an anti-Asian thought throughout the pandemic. Maybe I should now? No. My focus is on the evil manipulators in the USA who put the pandemic in motion. But if some Chinese-Canadians sing Mao's anthem perhaps we should encourage them to go back to China.

D&J
D&J

Why does this not surprise me?

