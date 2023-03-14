A member of the special investigations unit for Manitoba Finance is one of at least 20 people charged in a major organized crime crackdown by RCMP.
A guard at Winnipeg’s Canadian Science Centre for Human and Animal Health was also caught up in the huge bust.
RCMP seized $2.5 million in drugs, 19 firearms including seven semi-automatic rifles, and contraband cigarettes that would have yielded $1.47 million in tax revenue, RCMP said in press release Tuesday.
Project Dawgpound, launched in May 2022, disrupted a multi-commodity criminal network centred in Manitoba, reaching communities province-wide.
The criminal network’s tentacles also stretched to Calgary, Vancouver, Pickering, ON, Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, Moncton, NB, and Prince Edward Island.
Winnipeg’s Hue Ha, 36, was identified as the alleged orchestrator of large amounts of cocaine coming into Manitoba from Ontario.
RCMP Criminal Intelligence Section and Divisional Criminal Analysts Section investigators determined Ha or a designate would head to Ontario to pick up drugs and unstamped cigarettes, then bring them back to Manitoba.
Ha faces numerous charges ranging from conspiracy to trafficking and remains in custody.
Investigators determined Ha was privy to information regarding police enforcement plans.
The leak was narrowed down to an investigator within the Manitoba Finance Special Investigations Unit which investigates cigarette smuggling.
Winnipeg’s Donovan Sired, 50, was arrested and charged with bribery of officers, breach of trust by public officer, and conspiracy to evade payment.
“Project Dawgpound yielded fantastic results and got a kilo-level trafficker and his network off the streets,” said Inspector Grant Stephen, in Charge of Federal, Serious and Organized Crime for Manitoba RCMP.
“We will continue to enforce against the illegal drug trade and disrupt networks that often lead to or are connected with organized crime in the interest of creating a safer Manitoba and a safer Canada.”
Twenty other individuals, including the Science Centre lab guard, from Manitoba and Ontario have been arrested and charged.
There are also outstanding warrants.
Project Dawgpound investigators seized large amounts of various drugs, including 7.8 kilograms of cocaine, 327 tablets of MDMA, 13.82 kg of crystal MDMA, 116 grams of purple down, 139.45 grams of carfentanil, 2.06 kg of crystal methamphetamine, and five kilograms of psilcocybin (magic mushrooms).
Nineteen firearms, vehicles, electronic devices, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and Crazy Indians gang patches were also seized.
Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg.
She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.
(1) comment
Good to hear. Let's clean house! Meanwhile in BC.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.