Project Dawgpound

Project Dawgpound

A member of the special investigations unit for Manitoba Finance is one of at least 20 people charged in a major organized crime crackdown by RCMP.

A guard at Winnipeg’s Canadian Science Centre for Human and Animal Health was also caught up in the huge bust.

Drugs

Drugs
Guns

Guns
Cigarettes

Cigarettes

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Jasper425
Jasper425

Good to hear. Let's clean house! Meanwhile in BC.....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.