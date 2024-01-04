Maxwell points out hypocrisy of convicting her for child sex trafficking ring, but no men

Convicted criminal Ghislaine Maxwell has pointed out the hypocrisy of putting one woman (namely, her) in prison for child sex trafficking ring crimes while the men involved walk free. Maxwell, 62, was convicted of federal sex-trafficking charges in 2021 for recruiting and grooming underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, 170 of whom were exposed in recently unsealed court documents. She is serving a 20-year sentence in prison.Epstein allegedly committed suicide while being held in a Manhattan jail prior to his trial. One of Maxwell’s lawyers Arthur Aidala told News Nation on Tuesday while discussing the recent release of previously withheld documents that Maxwell has “nothing to say” beyond highlighting the problem of one woman facing justice for crimes against women and children committed largely by men. “I don’t think she has anything to talk about except maybe that if you look at this crime, this overall crime, it’s all about men abusing women for a long period of time," Aidala said, “and it’s only one person in jail — a woman.”Aidala and Maxwell's other lawyer Diana Fabi Samson told the New York Post in a statement on Wednesday Maxwell “took no position on the Court’s recent decision to unseal documents in Giuffre v. Maxwell as these disclosures have no bearing on her or her pending appeal.”“Ghislaine’s focus is on the upcoming appellate argument asking for her entire case to be dismissed. She is confident that she will obtain justice in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals,” the statement said. “She has consistently and vehemently maintained her innocence.”The unsealed documents detail a 2015 lawsuit from Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, which alleges Maxwell participated in the abuse, and names a laundry list of other people involved, previously referred to as John and Jane Does.