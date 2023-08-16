Town of Hay River Mayor, Kandis Jameson, appears to be upset that during the evacuation process, some individuals chose to remain in the town.
“Our biggest concern right now is that we have no means of communication,” Jameson said in a press conference.
Hay River, known as 'The Hub of the North,' is a town in the Northwest Territories, Canada, located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake.
On Tuesday, Jameson said the people left behind have zero communications because of a widespread, days-long mobile, phone and internet outage.
Currently, communication infrastructure remains down in Hay River.
The damage was caused by wildfires which are causing a lack of communication with Hay River residents. Also, the mayor is concerned about the people who chose to stay behind with the lack of services.
“There’s no gas, no food, no health, no pharmacy in town, people need to understand that if they get in trouble or they need help they have no way of contacting anybody that could help them,” Jameson said.
“We have no hospital, but we do have medics in the community to help first responders, however, if the people who are still in the community need help it takes it away from our people that have to be here.”
Jameson said if things change and the fires head towards the community, the people who stayed behind have no way of knowing.
"No way to let people know and I can’t stress that enough,” Jameson said
Jameson said the number of residents who chose to stay put in Hay River is "significant" and "disappointing."
“Quite honestly I’m estimating about 500 people [remaining in Hay River],” Jameson said.
“Speaking from the heart, I’m very disappointed, and I say that cautiously because I know there are so many people that have left and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Jameson said it is really life-threatening to be in the Town of Hay River.
"It’s life-threatening to my first responders if I have to pull them off, and I just don’t know how, if something went sideways with somebody in the community, if there was an emergency how they would contact us because we are scrambling to try and get information to my team,” Jameson said.
The Town of Hay River said there’s still no road access into or out of the community.
“Crews are attempting to go door-to-door to encourage remaining residents to get to the airport as there is no means of communication otherwise,” the town stated.
Officials said the fire has stalled just 15 km from the west and south of Hay River.
The City of Yellowknife has declared a State of Local Emergency, under the NWT Emergency Management Act
A State of Local Emergency is called when a community government determines additional powers are needed to take immediate action in an emergency.
This includes taking over the use of vehicles or property to respond to the emergency, causing an evacuation for all or a portion of the community, and authorizing qualified individuals to provide services or aid in emergency responses.
The town said it is not declaring an evacuation alert, notice or order by declaring this.
(4) comments
They need to cancel the word "Slave". It bothers me.
Way too many wildfires this year. Trudeau and Guilbeault would say it's 'Climate Change'. I'd say Liberals are arsonist.
In a way I don’t blame them, if the RCMP are anywhere near Hay river, I think my choice would be to stay behind and protect my possessions.
Leave town Now so we can have our way. Also days with no cell comm because of wildfires seems odd.
