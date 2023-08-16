Currently, communication infrastructure remains down in Hay River

A fire burns near Yellowknife, the Town of Hay River is also dealing with wildfires which have cut off phone service to people who stayed behind.

 Photo Credit: NWT Fire

Town of Hay River Mayor, Kandis Jameson, appears to be upset that during the evacuation process, some individuals chose to remain in the town.

“Our biggest concern right now is that we have no means of communication,” Jameson said in a press conference.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

guest1019
guest1019

They need to cancel the word "Slave". It bothers me.

Report Add Reply
Taz
Taz

Way too many wildfires this year. Trudeau and Guilbeault would say it's 'Climate Change'. I'd say Liberals are arsonist.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

In a way I don’t blame them, if the RCMP are anywhere near Hay river, I think my choice would be to stay behind and protect my possessions.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Leave town Now so we can have our way. Also days with no cell comm because of wildfires seems odd.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.