McKILLOP: Oil, gas, and steelmaking coal: A foundation for economic resilience 

By HEIDI McKILLOPCanada’s energy landscape is evolving rapidly, shaped by a growing focus on modernization and self-reliance. Practices in the oil, gas, and coal industries have changed significantly over the decades, and Alberta has been at the forefront, leading Canada in modernizing extraction methods and elevating environmental accountability. Alberta’s influence has been central in transforming how Canadians view resource extraction, community development, and environmental stewardship. While the spotlight often falls on the oil and gas industry's successes, the steelmaking coal sector also deserves recognition for its contributions to economic diversity, jobs, and essential infrastructure. Alberta’s economy undeniably benefits from oil and gas, but achieving true economic resilience means embracing all of Alberta’s natural resources. .A concerning trend in Canada has been the federal government's selective support for certain types of resource extraction, sending a message of “winners” and “losers” among resources. This selective support undermines the concept of “energy transformation,” which, ironically, relies on steel production — a process that depends on coke from metallurgical coal. Building the vast infrastructure for wind turbines and solar panels requires metallurgical coal, yet politicians often overlook or downplay this connection. Alberta, however, sets high standards in coal development, positioning itself as a leader in responsible, top-tier resource extraction. Metallurgical coal forms the backbone of our cities and essential infrastructure like bridges, skyscrapers, boats, and railways. Imagine Toronto without new high-rises or cities unable to expand highway overpasses. Our modern world is deeply reliant on natural resources, though some political leaders would have us believe otherwise. Alberta has felt the impact of poorly-crafted federal resource policies firsthand, and it’s crucial to recognize the vital role resources play in building and sustaining our communities. Alberta enforces strict environmental impact assessments for oil, gas, and coal mining companies. These industries must adhere to rigorous emission management and land reclamation standards, designed to minimize land and water disruption, control emissions, and include solid plans for land restoration. Companies in these sectors operate under stringent frameworks, ensuring responsible management of natural resources. The purpose of these regulatory frameworks is to build trust among communities and stakeholders. .Public perception and support are essential for the success of all resource development industries. Albertans hold a deep commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible resource extraction. Supporting oil, gas, and metallurgical coal in Alberta is an investment in a stronger, more diverse economy. This approach creates jobs, supports infrastructure growth, and bolsters economic resilience amid global market shifts. Our nation's goals should focus on returning to self-reliance, ensuring accountability for our resources, and preserving a safe and healthy environment.