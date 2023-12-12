McNABBED: 'Hamburglars' who held up Wetaskiwin McDonald's arrested when they lose getaway car key

A late-night McDonald's run Saturday in Wetaskiwin took a terrifying turn when two armed robbers stormed the fast-food restaurant.But thanks to a swift response from Wetaskiwin RCMP — and bad luck for the robbers — the criminals were apprehended within an hour.The Wetaskiwin RCMP received a frantic 9-1-1 call just before midnight reporting an ongoing armed robbery at the local McDonald's. The call came from a customer at the drive-through, who had been advised by McDonald's staff to seek help as they were being held at knifepoint by the robbers.CCTV footage revealed the scene inside the McDonald's, showing two suspects brandishing knives and demanding staff to get on their hands and knees during the robbery. The assailants fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.Wetaskiwin RCMP members, along with Police Dog Services, were quick to respond. Within fifteen minutes of the robbery, a police dog track led to the arrest of one suspect. Just half an hour later, the second suspect was located in a stolen vehicle less than a block away from the McDonald's. His getaway plans were thwarted because the car key fob was dropped into the snow.The suspects were found wearing the same clothes captured in the CCTV video and knives matching the description of those used in the robbery were recovered from the stolen car."We are thankful staff at the McDonald's were not harmed, and the customer quickly called 911 to get help," stated Cst. Cory Shultz of the Wetaskiwin RCMP. "The teamwork between our General Duty officers and Police Dog Services had two suspects in custody less than an hour after the crime."The suspects, identified as Steven Prosser, 20, and Matteo Kulusic, 22, both residents of Edmonton, now face a slew of charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and disguise with intent. Additionally, Prosser faces charges related to fail to fomply with probation, while Kulusic is charged with possession of stolen property.Prosser has been remanded into custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for December 12 2023, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Wetaskiwin. Kulusic has been granted bail, and his next court date is set for January 11 2024, at the same judicial venue.