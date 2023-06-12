Medicine Hat, AB, resident Norma Bezanson said she is stressed out after her husband Ed has been neglected by the healthcare system.
“It started about eight months ago, and he was told he had long COVID,” said Norma in an interview.
Norma said Ed, 62, lost 270 lbs in four months. Doctors continued to tell them it was long COVID.
About two weeks ago, she took him to the Medicine Hat Regional Hospital because his health took a dramatic decline. Doctors put a heart monitor on him and did blood work, but they could not determine the problem.
They booked him for a CAT scan on June 27. While the appointment is coming up, she said he should be in the hospital.
Ed has been defecating four times per hour. He cannot do basic tasks because he is lethargic and has no quality of life.
When Norma complained to an emergency room doctor at the Medicine Hat Regional Hospital about Ed’s weight loss, he told her they did not know what to do. She asked if he could be given medication to slow it down, which was declined.
He asked what the treatment plan would be, and the doctor said there is not going to be one until he has a diagnosis. He was told he has to go home and suffer.
His health has become worse compared to two weeks ago.
Norma set up a GoFundMe because she has lost income. She used to work in house cleaning, and she cannot do that because she needs to take care of Ed.
They are facing eviction at the end of the month. If they end up on the streets, she said he “will never survive there.”
Ed has been unable to obtain Canada Pension Plan medical assistance because he does not have a diagnosis. He does not qualify for Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped because it is for people 60 and under.
She has not been coping with the situation. It has come to the point where they are relying on the food bank because they cannot afford to buy groceries.
The resident went on to say she is scared about him dying soon. Since his poor health is not being addressed, she said she feels like a failure.
The doctors have narrowed down the potential ailments to cancer or celiac disease. She seems to think it is cancer.
Norma concluded by saying Ed needs a treatment plan to save his life.
“He’s going to die,” she said.
“I don’t want to lose him.”
Alberta Health Services could not be reached for comment in time for publication.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
So they gave it to him..nice..ready to stand your ground yet?
If it is either long COVID or a vaccine side effect, he should be taking Nattokinase and Ivermectin according to Dr. Peter McCullough. Suggest he visits a specialist in holistic or naturopathic medicine, because our mainstream doctors will not suggest either.
It's a sad state of affairs when my first question is, was he vaccinated? Thoughts and prayers for them both.
