Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni took potshots at each other over sexual minority rights at the G7 summit in Japan.
Bloomberg Newsreported Sunday the spat started on Friday when Trudeau criticized Meloni in front of television cameras ahead of closed-door talks.
“Canada is concerned about some of the positioning that Italy is taking in terms of LGBT rights, but I look forward to talking with you,” said Trudeau.
Meloni looked annoyed by his remarks before media left the room. A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said he raised the topic during the meeting, adding she defended her government’s position by saying it is following court rulings related to sexual minorities.
The Italian government has told city councils to stop recording the two parents in same-sex couples and limit them to the biological ones, sparking protests among sexual minority groups.
Before leaving Japan, Meloni accused Trudeau of being “the victim of fake news.”
She said he was a bit rash in his comments, but he likely understood after meeting her what is written about her does not correspond with reality. She added she has not changed any laws on sexual minority rights.
Same-sex parents are not recognized by Italian law, and she has said each child has a right to a mother and father.
Meloni said in a magazine interview people who identify with a gender other than their one assigned at birth are falling victim to ideology.
“Being a man or a woman is rooted in who we are and can’t be changed,” she said.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
