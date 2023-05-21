Italian newspaper

 Courtesy Twitter

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni took potshots at each other over sexual minority rights at the G7 summit in Japan. 

Bloomberg News reported Sunday the spat started on Friday when Trudeau criticized Meloni in front of television cameras ahead of closed-door talks. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(5) comments

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

We need that women as our pm. Mental illness should not be supported.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Once again Trudeau is trying to bully a female, he didn’t have the guts to be critical of Trump until Trump was n his plane n his way home, he act like a beaten dog around grown men, tucking his tail, but shows his true colors towards women. He bullied his own female cabinet ministers into quitting, but it didn’t work with Maloni, Trudeau is a weak excuse for a man, and thinks he can bully women, and has done so all his life.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Trudeau probably thought he could bully her in front of the cameras and make himself look superior. He does not speak for Canada and never will. Canada does not support his twisted views on reality. Meloni is absolutely right in saying there are 2 genders. Why do these woke idiots like Trudeau try to say otherwise.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Meloni will not be schooled by our 'Prime Minister'

[beam][beam][beam][beam][beam]

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

What a psychotic sub moronic child imbecile Trudeau is

God rid us of this demon

Report Add Reply

