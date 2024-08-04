Memo reveals Canada faces 500,000 undocumented foreigners

Canada may have as many as half a million undocumented foreigners, according to estimates by Immigration Minister Marc Miller’s department.Blacklock's Reporter says this figure excludes lawfully landed immigrants, permit-holding students, and migrant workers.“There are no accurate figures representing the number or composition of undocumented immigrants residing in Canada,” stated an April 24 briefing note titled Undocumented Migrants. “Estimates suggest the population could be as high as 500,000.”Miller’s department is considering options to "regularize those without immigration status,” though the note did not provide specific details. It did, however, reference two pandemic-era programs that granted residency permits to over 10,000 foreigners who were otherwise ineligible to remain in Canada.The Guardian Angels program awarded residency to 9,100 foreigners, including undocumented immigrants, who worked as nursing aides, home support workers, and other healthcare staff during the pandemic. This program lasted nine months and expired on August 31, 2021, as a "temporary public policy," according to the department.Additionally, the Temporary Public Policy For Out-Of-Status Construction Workers admitted 1,065 foreigners in the Greater Toronto Area. This program is set to expire this summer.“The department is exploring options to regularize those without immigration status,” noted the briefing document. “The views and expertise of stakeholders, the academic community, and those with lived experiences are being taken into account.”Minister Miller has emphasized Canada's need for immigrants to support social programs. “It’s something we need to fix now or else we’ll be in serious trouble for all the broad social services that we provide as a country,” he told U.S. National Public Radio on March 27. “That can’t be filled domestically through baby booms alone. It has to be filled through immigration.”“There is no doubt that we have made a conscious decision to be an open country and a country that needs to grow,” Miller added. “The reality is we don’t have much of a choice.”The briefing note explained that the 500,000 figure includes illegal immigrants and those who have exhausted their appeals. “An undocumented migrant is an individual who has no authorization to reside or work in Canada,” it stated.“The majority become undocumented by falling out of status when they cannot meet eligibility criteria for existing immigration programs after lawfully entering Canada and have overstayed their authorized period of stay,” the note continued. “Only a small portion of undocumented migrants are thought to have unlawfully entered or were trafficked or smuggled into Canada.”These findings follow a 2023 Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons by the Canada Border Services Agency, which showed that more than half of the foreigners ordered to leave Canada remain in the country. “Everyone ordered removed from Canada is entitled to due process before the law,” the Inquiry noted.From 2016 to 2022, a total of 13,605 foreigners were ordered deported, with 8,723, or 64%, remaining in Canada. Incomplete figures indicated that about a tenth of deportees left voluntarily.