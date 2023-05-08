Marco Mendicino, minister of Public Safety, said he could not disclose the names of other MPs allegedly targeted by Chinese Communist agents.
During a press conference in Toronto on Monday, Mendicino said he must follow Canada's “official secrets laws” and cannot reveal the names of the MPs targeted by China, based on reports from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).
“I have a legal obligation under the law to respect the parameters within which we keep information classified,” Mendicino told the media.
“What I can tell you is that, very transparently, we did meet with Chong. We provided him a briefing.”
Last week, the Globe and Mail reported that China allegedly targeted Chong's family living in Hong Kong.
The targeting of Chong's family members occurred after he supported a unanimously approved House of Commons vote to classify China's oppression of the Uyghur minority as genocide.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed to become aware of the Chinese interference allegations in the Globe and Mail’s story.
Mendicino requested that the CSIS provide Chong with an immediate briefing on the interference.
“We’re making it very clear to CSIS and our intelligence officials that when there are concerns that talk specifically about any MP, particularly about their family, those need to be elevated even if CSIS doesn’t feel that it’s a sufficient level of concern for them to take more direct action,” Trudeau told reporters last Tuesday.
However, in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Chong said that Trudeau's national security advisor, Jody Thomas, informed him that CSIS had already shared the information with her office and the Privy Council Office.
The Trudeau government is facing demands to expel a Chinese diplomat named Zhao Wei, who is accused of gathering information on Chong's family.
The Chinese embassy in Ottawa has denied these allegations and warned of potential retaliation against Canada for its actions.
During a House of Commons committee meeting, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly stated that the possibility of expelling Chinese diplomats was being considered but also cautioned about the potential repercussions of taking such a diplomatic action.
“The reality is that there are well and long-established conventions around what is fair game when it comes to diplomatic activity and what goes beyond that,” said Mendicino on Monday.
“Minister Joly, her department convened the Chinese ambassador last week to make those boundaries very clear and consistent with the action that this government took.”
Mendicino also mentioned that in 2022, CSIS had provided briefings on foreign interference to 49 MPs.
However, the public report released by CSIS last week did not provide specific information on the content of these briefings or how many were related to suspected Chinese interference.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
