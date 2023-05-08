Marco Mendicino

Marco Mendicino 

 Courtesy CBC

Marco Mendicino, minister of Public Safety, said he could not disclose the names of other MPs allegedly targeted by Chinese Communist agents.

Michael Chong

During a press conference in Toronto on Monday, Mendicino said he must follow Canada's “official secrets laws” and cannot reveal the names of the MPs targeted by China, based on reports from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

