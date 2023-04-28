CBC Logo

CBC logo 

 Courtesy CBC

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino called the CBC a “pillar of democracy” on Thursday. In the previous year, the network published 36 corrections.

Marco Mendicino

Marco Mendicino 

“We have seen some very troubling trends around the attack on the role that media play, including the CBC and Radio-Canada,” Mendicino testified at the House affairs committee.

Pierre Poilievre

Pierre Poilievre said there is hope for a free Iran. 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

The CBC is Canadas pillar of misinformation and I believe that is written in their mission statement

Report Add Reply
CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

Anything Marco says is rubbish...

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

The CBC is a 🤡 show and Mendicino is the head 🤡

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

If Mendicino says the CBC is a pillar of democracy you can believe the opposite is true.

Report Add Reply
Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Check out the writing of Michael Shellenberger on Public on Substack. He was one of the 3 original #Twitterfiles reporters. He is calling it the Censorship Industrial Complex.

The thing is, we were always censored by the government. Only once the internet grew did we get info that was independent. The scales have fallen from our eyes and we can see.

And Canada is doing its damned hardest to ensure that those blinders are put firmly back in place.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.