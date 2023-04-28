Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino called the CBC a “pillar of democracy” on Thursday. In the previous year, the network published 36 corrections.
“We have seen some very troubling trends around the attack on the role that media play, including the CBC and Radio-Canada,” Mendicino testified at the House affairs committee.
“That is fundamentally wrong.”
“They are a pillar of our democracy,” said Mendicino.
“I think it is important we also recognize our work as parliamentarians has to include all of our democratic institutions, including the role that media play.”
The minister’s remarks came in response to questions by New Democrat MP Rachel Blaney (North Island-Powell River, BC) over the profitability of community newspapers, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“I am an MP that represents a more rural and remote region of Canada and accessibility of information can sometimes be a bit of a challenge,” said Blaney. She did not mention the CBC.
“When it comes to misinformation, one of the things that does concern me greatly is a lot of our local newspapers are really struggling to continue to find ways to fund themselves because the world is changing,” said Blaney.
“And yet they are a trusted resource for folks.”
“I am just wondering, in terms of addressing misinformation, what are the strategies around really meaningfully doing that in communities that may be losing?” said Blaney.
“My region has not lost their local paper, but other regions have. There is a standard of information there that is not necessarily the case online.”
“It is important that we continue to educate Canadians on disinformation,” replied Minister Mendicino.
“We have seen some very troubling trends around the attack on the role that media play, including the CBC.”
The Conservative Party, since 2021, proposed to cut the CBC’s $1.3 billion annual parliamentary grant.
“I am going to save a billion dollars defunding the CBC,” Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said in a 2022 interview with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation periodical The Taxpayer.
“I think we need a market-driven media that benefits by subscriptions, advertising, sponsorships and donations rather than government subsidies,” said Poilievre.
“I am against bailouts. Frankly, I am against all kinds of bailouts, not just for media.”
Poilievre, on April 13, depicted CBC News as an apologist for the Liberal Party.
“The CBC frankly is a biased propaganda arm of the Liberal Party and frankly negatively affects all media,” said Poilievre.
“We need a neutral and free media, not a propaganda arm for the Liberal Party,” said Poilievre.
“When I am prime minister, we are going to have a free press where everyday Canadians decide what they think rather than having Liberal propaganda jammed down their throats.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The CBC is Canadas pillar of misinformation and I believe that is written in their mission statement
Anything Marco says is rubbish...
The CBC is a 🤡 show and Mendicino is the head 🤡
If Mendicino says the CBC is a pillar of democracy you can believe the opposite is true.
Check out the writing of Michael Shellenberger on Public on Substack. He was one of the 3 original #Twitterfiles reporters. He is calling it the Censorship Industrial Complex.
The thing is, we were always censored by the government. Only once the internet grew did we get info that was independent. The scales have fallen from our eyes and we can see.
And Canada is doing its damned hardest to ensure that those blinders are put firmly back in place.
