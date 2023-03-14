The last half of 2022 wasn’t good news for the workforce of high-tech companies such as Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Twitter, with forex.com reporting 155,000 workers lost their jobs last year.
So far, 2023 hasn’t been much better, according to a head count by TechCrunch, which indicates more than 100,000 workers have lost their jobs so far this year, with more coming.
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is laying off another 10,000 people and instituting a further hiring freeze as part of the company’s ‘Year of Efficiency,’ the chief executive announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, as reported by The Guardian.
“This will be tough and there’s no way around that,” Zuckerberg said in a blogpost. “Over the next couple of months, org leaders will announce restructuring plans focused on flattening our orgs, canceling lower priority projects, and reducing our hiring rates.”
Meta shut down plans for future hiring, taking down advertisements for 5,000 jobs in the company’s restructuring efforts.
Restructuring and layoffs in Meta’s tech groups are expected in late April and in business groups in late May, reports The Guardian.
During the pandemic, high-tech firms went on hiring binges, as millions of people worked from home, spending more time online.
Demand decreased as workers return to offices and tech companies, faced with lower revenues, look to improve efficiencies, said Zuckerberg.
“To improve organizational efficiency, dramatically increase developer productivity and tooling, optimize distributed work, garbage collect unnecessary processes, and more,” he said. “A leaner org will execute its highest priorities faster. People will be more productive, and their work will be more fun and fulfilling.”
“We will become an even greater magnet for the most talented people. That’s why in our Year of Efficiency, we are focused on cancelling projects that are duplicative or lower priority and making every organization as lean as possible.”
As Elon Musk did at Twitter, Zuckerberg is calling on employees to return to the office.
“Our early analysis of performance data suggests engineers who either joined Meta in-person and then transferred to remote or remained in-person performed better on average than people who joined remotely,” he said. “Engineers earlier in their career perform better on average when they work in-person with teammates at least three days a week. I encourage all of you to find more opportunities to work with your colleagues in person.”
Investors reacted positively to the news of staff reductions, with Meta’s stock value rising 5.82% from its open, even with three banks that cater to high tech firms and start-ups collapsing last week.
Jefferies Group, an American multinational independent investment bank and financial services company headquartered in New York City, said in a note Meta should consider more layoffs.
“We believe more headcount reductions are needed to offset the last two years of excess hiring,” said Jefferies.
But there was no sign of Zuckerberg changing course on one of his most controversial decisions in recent years: plowing billions of dollars annually into the “metaverse,” a vaguely defined virtual world that's so central to his vision of the future he renamed the company after it, reports The Guardian.
“Our leading work building the metaverse and shaping the next generation of computing platforms, remains central to defining the future of social connection,” said Zuckerberg said in his blogpost.
Last fall, a group of Meta investors urged Zuckerberg to put the brakes on the project, based on projections it would take at least a decade for investments to pay off.
At the time, Zuckerberg said, “our long-term vision for the metaverse” was an example of a “high-priority growth area,”
With this round of layoffs, however, the founder and chief executive bowed to pressure slightly, repositioning the metaverse as just one of a number of investments and instead focusing on the current trend in the tech sector: artificial intelligence, reports The Guardian.
“Our single largest investment is in advancing AI and building it into every one of our products,” said Zuckerberg. “We have the infrastructure to do this at unprecedented scale and I think the experiences it enables will be amazing.”
