The last half of 2022 wasn’t good news for the workforce of high-tech companies such as Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Twitter, with forex.com reporting 155,000 workers lost their jobs last year.

So far, 2023 hasn’t been much better, according to a head count by TechCrunch, which indicates more than 100,000 workers have lost their jobs so far this year, with more coming.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(2) comments

Big104
Big104

That creep doesn't look human in that image. ??

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

I trust that we are now at the point where I won't have to the phrase "learn to code" ever again.

Report Add Reply

