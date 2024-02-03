Meth-fueled fatal screwdriver stabbing results in conviction for Sask man

A Saskatchewan man previously convicted of manslaughter is returning to jail on second-degree murder charges after stabbing a man to death with a screwdriver in a meth-fueled rage, reports Dan Zakreski of the CBC.Kevin Witchekan, a 41-year-old homeless man was high on meth and hunting for drugs on June 13 2022. He stabbed Randy Beauchesne three times in the head in the Royal University Hospital Cafeteria. The two men had never met, though Saskatoon police suspected it was a case of mistaken identity on Witchekan’s part.Witchekan changed his plea to guilty this week on the third day of his second-degree murder trial, so he did not have to testify and be cross-examined on motive."Randy Beauchesne's death is a tragic, senseless loss," said prosecutor Melodi Kujawa at sentencing. "But Kevin Witchekan's family is also losing their father. They have done nothing to deserve this pain."Witchekan's trial began at Court of King's Bench on January 29. A video from a hospital security camera that showed the attack was submitted as evidence. Following the attack, Witchekan is shown laughing as he walked out of the hospital in handcuffs, yelling at bystanders, "See you all later … in about 24 years."In a police cruiser, Witchekan was seen screaming profanities, yelling incoherently, and repeating "Marco" and "Polo" in a call and response. Then he told himself, "Stop talking to yourself, you motherf---ing baby."When one of the officers returns, Witchekan asks, "Is that young gentleman going to survive?" before laughing loudly.Beauchesne survived the initial assault, but his injuries eventually overcame him. Two months later, on August 6 2022, his family took him off life support and he died. Witchekan's initial aggravated assault charges were upgraded to second-degree murder.Lawyer Chris Murphy laid out Witchekan's background during sentencing. Born in Prince Albert to alcoholic parents, he moved to the Big River First Nation when he was three years old. Murphy said that Witchekan was left unsupervised before the age of seven. He used gas to start a fire in a wood stove used for heat and was left with burns to 80% of his body. He had 40 skin grafts and was put on narcotics for chronic pain throughout his youth.Witchekan was placed in foster care where he was physically and sexually abused and then he went to day school "where he was hit a lot," Murphy said. He was smoking marijuana by age 10, snorting cocaine by 15 and doing crystal meth by 21.In 2012, Witchekan and two other men were charged in the death of an Edmonton drug dealer. He was high on cocaine at the time. He was ultimately convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to eight years.The brother of four and father of five had lost touch with his family and ended up drug-addicted and living on Saskatoon streets.Friends of Beauchesne started a GoFundMe page after the attack to help his daughter with bills."His tenacity has gotten him through 2 different bouts of cancer. The last time was only 2.5 years ago. This episode took a toll on him that he is still trying to physically recuperate from when this atrocity happened. Randy also lost his dear older brother last year," Terri Barnes wrote on the site."He was self-employed in the Tree Service and Landscaping Industry for over 35 years. The extent of his injury could cause the end of a career he has loved doing since he was 17."Beauchesne’s martial arts training partners weighed in on the GoFundMe page."He is a fighter who's continued to work through difficult medical challenges even before this attack occurred. He deserves all the help he can get and we owe it to him. He's been our partner, teacher, guide and cheerleader. And right now, he needs us," they wrote.A second-degree murder conviction is an automatic life sentence. The variable is when the offender can apply for release. Kujawa, Hnatiuk and Murphy jointly recommended that Witchekan serve at least ten years before being eligible to apply for parole.Regarding Witchekan, Justice MacMillan-Brown expressed "a degree of skepticism on his rehabilitative prospects." However, the convict expressed remorse to Beauchesne's family in court after the judge passed sentence."I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart," he said, his voice cracking. "I'm sorry."