McDonald’s has closed its Chicago headquarters and other offices until at least Wednesday as it undertakes corporate staff layoffs, a move CEO Chris Kempczinski signalled in January to expect.
The Wall Street Journal obtained an internal McDonald’s memo that said, “employees should work from home Monday to Wednesday of this week while they deliver those staff changeups and layoffs virtually.”
“Workers who don't have access to a computer were told to give their personal contact information to their manager,” reports The Daily Mail, adding McDonald’s said, “We want to ensure the comfort and confidentiality of our people during the notification period.”
Yahoo Finance reports McDonald’s also “told employees to cancel all impersonal meetings with vendors and outside parties at its headquarters.”
“It is unclear what teams will be impacted, how large or small this impact will be,” said Yahoo Finance commentator, Brooke DiPalma on Monday morning.
DiPalma said the layoffs come even as McDonald’s has expansion plans that include opening 1,900 new restaurants, with 400 in the US, Canada, Australia, Europe, and 900 new locations in China.
DiPalma reported Kempczinski, on a conference call said that “lower income consumers are trading down, spending less at their stores as inflation continues to take a toll.”
“But McDonald's is performing well this year. The company recently beat across the top and bottom line in their latest quarterly results. And so, certainly, we'll wait to see just how large this layoff round will be and what exactly the impact will be on both its workforce and its bottom line,” said Dipalma.
“The Chicago-based burger restaurant operates 40,000 restaurants in over 160 countries with a total of two million staff in its franchised outlets. Around 13,000 of those locations are in the United States,” as reported in The Daily Mail.
In his January memo, Kempczinski said the company had become unfocused.
“We had across the globe 70 different, distinct versions of what a crispy chicken sandwich would look like,” he wrote. “I don't need 70 different permutations of a chicken sandwich.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.