A sizeable number of employees at Microsoft will be joining other high-tech workers already on the unemployment line.
In a securities filing on Wednesday, the company said it plans to lay off 10,000 employees as part of a series of cost-cutting measures, making it the latest tech company to resize staffing levels amid economic uncertainty.
Amazon announced plans to lay off 18,000 people and Salesforce said it's cutting 10% of its staff. Facebook parent Meta also recently announced 11,000 job cuts, the largest in the company’s history. In October, Axios reported Microsoft had laid off less than 1,000 employees across several divisions. After Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media giant also shed staff last fall.
Tech CEOs, from Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg to Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, have blamed themselves for over-hiring early on in the pandemic and misreading how a surge in demand for their products would cool once COVID-19 restrictions eased.
In a memo to Microsoft staff, CEO Satya Nadella cited changing demand for digital services and recession fears.
“We’re living through times of significant change, and as I meet with customers and partners, a few things are clear. First, as we saw customers accelerate their digital spend during the pandemic, we’re now seeing them optimize their digital spend to do more with less,” said Nadella. “We’re also seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one. At the same time, the next major wave of computing is being born with advances in AI, as we’re turning the world’s most advanced models into a new computing platform.”
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Nadella said Microsoft was not immune to a weaker global economy.
“No one can defy gravity and gravity here is inflation-adjusted economic growth,” he told WEF founder Klaus Schwab in a livestreamed discussion.
The job cuts represent less than 5% of the company’s total workforce, said Nadella, adding the reductions will be complete by the end of its fiscal third quarter this year, which ends in March.
Microsoft had approximately 221,000 full-time employees globally as of June 30, 2022, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing, with some 122,000 of those staffers based in the United States.
Nadella said the company will incur a US$1.2 billion charge in its second quarter related to “severance costs, changes to its hardware portfolio, and the cost of lease consolidation.
“These decisions are difficult, but necessary,” Nadella wrote.
The staff cuts at the major tech companies have been significant, despite the overall labour market remaining tight.
A recent report from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas found tech layoffs were up 649% in 2022 compared to the previous year, versus just a 13% uptick in job cuts in the overall economy during the same period.
In his memo, Nadella said departing staff will receive above average benefits.
“We are committed to ensuring all those whose roles are eliminated have our full support during these transitions. U.S.-benefit-eligible employees will receive a variety of benefits, including above-market severance pay, continuing healthcare coverage for six months, continued vesting of stock awards for six months, career transition services, and 60 days’ notice prior to termination, regardless of whether such notice is legally required. Benefits for employees outside the U.S. will align with the employment laws in each country,” he said.
Nadella said the company will continue to invest in “strategic areas for our future” and pointed to advances in AI as “the next major wave” of computing. His memo to employees comes amid rumours of a significant investment from Microsoft into OpenAI, the firm behind the AI chatbot, ChatGPT.
(2) comments
So the recession is becoming more obvious now.
I didn't know they had that many employees in Canada but either way that is a lot of jobs. Not a lot compare to lay offs in Alberta where 10,000 can be laid off week after week and not make headlines in Ottawa.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.