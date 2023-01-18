Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella

A sizeable number of employees at Microsoft will be joining other high-tech workers already on the unemployment line.

In a securities filing on Wednesday, the company said it plans to lay off 10,000 employees as part of a series of cost-cutting measures, making it the latest tech company to resize staffing levels amid economic uncertainty.

PersonOne
PersonOne

So the recession is becoming more obvious now.

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

I didn't know they had that many employees in Canada but either way that is a lot of jobs. Not a lot compare to lay offs in Alberta where 10,000 can be laid off week after week and not make headlines in Ottawa.

