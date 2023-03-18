A US philanthropist and self-described critical thinker, Steve Kirsch, was on a Delta flight in first class last week, sitting beside a lady wearing a face mask.
Not The Bee reports “Kirsch has been both a philanthropic supporter of medical research, and a promoter of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines," also pointing out “he also founded Infoseek, and a "bunch of other companies and was reported in 2007 with a net worth of $230 million.”
WND reports Kirsch, “has been involved in questioning the Washington ideology about COVID-19, that is, that masks help.”
Kirsch says he was conducting an experiment when he asked the woman if she would remove her mask for $100,000 for the rest of the flight.
She said no.
On Twitter, Kirch wrote, "No joke. This was after I explained they don't work. She works for a pharma company."
"And I pointed out that when she removed the mask for eating and drinking, she could be infected with one breath. So she had full disclosure."
Still a no.
But then, "She took off her mask as soon as the breakfast was served!!!! Because everyone knows you can't get infected while you are eating!!" he tweeted.
The story has been covered by media all over the world, with some suggesting his approach was ‘creepy” which he disputed in an article on Substack.
“The backstory is I was simply inquiring if, after hearing compelling evidence that masks don’t work (including the Cochrane review showing they don’t work, the fact that you can be infected with one breath, the fact that you remove the mask to eat or drink, and the fact that you can get COVID easily via your eyes which aren’t covered), if people could be incentivized to remove their masks,” he wrote.
Kirsch maintains his conversations with his fellow passenger were cordial and he shared the tweet with her.
“The question was simply to assess how strongly people believed the false narrative that masks protect them. That’s it,” he wrote. “I was simply asking a hypothetical question: ‘If you were offered $X, would you do Y for a few hours?’”
He adds he started the ‘bidding’ at $100, which escalated to $100,000, saying if she had accepted any offer, he simply would have noted the price.
“I was not trying to compel them to do anything they didn’t want to do.,” he wrote.
He says the bigger question is: “Are we no longer able to ask people hypothetical questions in America without being labeled a creep?”
Kirsch ended his piece with, “... maybe next time I’ll sit beside someone from Silicon Valley Bank”
Not the Bee reporter Harambe wrote, "Steve, if you see this, get in touch, my man! I'll put a mask on real quick and then take it off for way less than what that lady refused!"
(3) comments
Sheeple are stupid. This is what makes them sheeple. She will be fully jabbed as well...again, stupid, moronic...it's a sheeple thing.
It shows that the woman is unable to be a critical thinker. She believes her delusions about the masks and would push them on others. His question was not out of line. I have had conversations with those wearing masks and they just can't see that mask don't work and that masks never worked. This is the reality about Covid, all the restrictions and mandates were a waste. Masks didn't work, social distancing was a joke since the virus is aerosolized and were still waiting on a functioning vaccine. So much for critical thinking by those idiots in charge, they just spout the party line like the indoctrinated.
So......, the woman showed that she is as dumb as a doorknob....
Kind of like the general scientific, medical and government communities over the past 3 years.
Young people are dying by the tractor-trailer load around the world everyday. Heart attachs, blood clots, aggressive testicular cancers, neurological issues..., but nothing is ever due to the COVID-19 vaccines......
You can't fix stupid.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.