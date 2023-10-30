Moe accuses Trudeau gov’t of exploiting carbon tax for votes

Premier Scott Moe said that the carbon tax has nothing to do with climate change, it is only about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finding ways to buy votes.On the weekend, Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings said that if Western and Prairie provinces elected more Liberal ministers to voice their concerns on federal carbon tax policies, maybe they could get a break on the carbon tax.“That's a discussion that we'll have down the road when we know that this one is working, but I can tell you Atlantic Caucus was vocal with what they've heard from their constituents, and perhaps they need to elect more Liberals in the Prairies so that we can have that conversation as well,” Hutchings told CTV’s Question Period host Vassy Kapelos in an interview.“And there it is… a Trudeau minister just admitted Saskatchewan families are being punished with the carbon tax because they don’t vote Liberal,” tweeted Moe.“It’s not about climate change, not about fairness, not about families, it is only about votes. This is the most divisive federal government Canada has ever had.”.When questioned about whether the federal government is considering exceptions in the policy for individuals outside Atlantic Canada or different types of home heating, Hutchings stated that it depends on the pilot project's results.Trudeau recently unveiled significant updates to the carbon tax.The Canadian government is now increasing the carbon tax rebate for rural households from 10% to 20% and introducing a three-year pause on the federal carbon tax for heating oil.Trudeau also revealed that the federal government will introduce new incentives to help people switch to electric heat pumps to make them more affordable. In Atlantic Canada, a pilot project will offer eligible households an initial payment of $250 and there will be a partnership with the provinces to establish an affordability program.When asked multiple times about the timing of Trudeau's announcement, which happened at the same time as a decline in the Liberal Party's popularity in Atlantic Canada since the introduction of the carbon tax in that region.Hutchings replied “this isn’t about polls, this is about people.”According to polling data from Abacus Data, the Liberals have seen a drop of six points in support in Atlantic Canada between June and September following the introduction of the carbon tax. During the same period, the Conservatives gained 11 points in the region.Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has strongly opposed the Liberal Party's carbon tax. Poilievre organized multiple "axe the tax" rallies across Canada recently and described Trudeau's recent announcement as a "flip-flop."